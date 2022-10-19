WATCH NOW: Rising Star Rebecca Scarseth

Rebecca Scarseth

Age as of Sept. 1, 2022: 39

Town of residence: Onalaska

Occupation/company: Obstetrician/Gynecologist

Family: Husband-Kevin Scarseth; children-Ava Scarseth (9), Keaton Scarseth (7) and Leo Scarseth (4); dog-Grace—12 yo Yellow Lab

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest professional accomplishment is becoming a board-certified physician and caring for patients through Mayo Clinic.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Currently my volunteer activities circle around my three young children. I volunteer at their school and with their extracurricular activities.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community

Mayo Clinic is surrounded by world class professionals who exude willingness to mentor new physicians in the enterprise. From the beginning of my career, I have been surrounded by people who have been leaders. As I became more comfortable in my profession, I sought additional challenges in my career including leadership roles. I enjoy having a variety of roles which allow me to meet new people, learn the complexities of the health care industries and take on challenges that I would not be afforded to as a practicing clinician. I am also very proud to be employed by an institution that prides itself on being physician lead.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

My advice would include “being yourself” and do the activities that you truly enjoy. Your engagement and energy will shine through those activities that excite you. My second piece of advice is find a good mentor. Someone that you can ask for advice from and who has walked in your career path before you. They will be able to guide you through the more challenging times and be there to celebrate your accomplishments.