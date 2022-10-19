WATCH NOW: Rising Star Sarah Clemens

Sarah Clemens

Age as of Sept. 1: 39

Town of residence: Viroqua

Occupation/company: Owner, Noble Rind Cheese Company

Family: Husband, Chris Clemens. Children, Phoebe- Age 9 and Julian- Age 7.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

Opening my own business! Having the courage to go after goals even if they are extremely intimidating.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Viroqua has a fantastic public library with really amazing programming for all ages. I like to volunteer for the children's program as often as possible, which sometimes includes reading books during story time, walking in parades and dressing up as a "real" live mermaid for the summer pool party.

We also have an incredible Chamber of Commerce. One of my favorite events that the Viroqua Chamber hosts is called SOUP. It is a community micro funding platform to encourage and support real tangible action in our community. Noble Rind will often donate soup to these events and sometimes we host and provide our shop as a gathering place.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I moved from a big city to a small town, had kids and experienced for the first time in my adult life- a more tumolutions political era combined with a global pandemic. It became abundantly clear, in so many ways, how important community is. Our time on this earth is fleeting and what we choose to do or not do with that time matters. Connecting as neighbors, sharing food and experiences and providing safe spaces to gather and share seemed to be a way to help. A way to create meaningful change in the world starting on the micro level of our own neighborhood. Simultaneously I get to share my love and passion for food and provide a positive warm experience to anyone who visits.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

You are far stronger and much more capable than you believe. Try not to take things too personally and approach everything as a massive opportunity to learn.