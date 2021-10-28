WATCH NOW: Rising Star Steven Kopp

Steven Kopp is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 32

Town of residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: IT Officer/Bluff View Bank

Family: I have a dog. I grew up in La Crosse, and my parents still live here as well.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

Becoming a helicopter pilot

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

Wisconsin National Guard, Blackhawk Pilot. I wanted to do something that gave me a chance to give back to my country and local community. And of course, the college money.

Pheasants Forever, Western Upland Chapter Vice President – the conservation work and R3 initiatives done by PF nationally and locally focused are beneficial not just for hunters, but for everyone that enjoys the outdoors and wildlife.

La Crosse Police and Fire Commission, Commissioner – I felt it was a good way to help my immediate community by having viewpoints represented on the commission of younger residents.

Member of La Crosse Masonic #190 – being part of a fraternity of like minded men that care about each other and each other’s families, as well as our community as whole, is something that is and will always be important to me

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

I like being able to know that something I am a part of makes a difference in someone’s life, whether or not they know I was actually involved. Not only this, but I enjoy learning from other people and taking in their viewpoints and sharing mine, because you never know how the smallest thing can make a huge impact on somebody.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

If opportunity knocks, answer the door, because it might only come once. Also, don’t be afraid to fail, your failures will teach you more about yourself and shape you for the better.

