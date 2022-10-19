WATCH NOW: Rising Star Tia Hewuse

Tia Hewuse

Age as of Sept. 1: 28

Town of residence: Tomah

Occupation/company: Executive Director of Family Promise of Monroe County

Family: Parents: Tammy & Fran Hewuse. Grandparents: Roy & Joyce Skogen. Siblings: Trey & Gina Hewuse, and Cassie Skogen.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

Assisting a homeless family of seven find sustainable housing!

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I am currently the executive director for a homeless shelter program, Family Promise of Monroe County. I have always wanted to work with those experiencing homelessness in some capacity and was fortunate enough to be hired by an organization that addresses homelessness at a deep level instead of just putting a band-aid on it. I also own a group home for young adults with my brother Trey, which we started to provide a safe place for our sister and others in our community who have developmental disabilities. I am an active member of AAUW (American Association of University Women) because I feel strongly for advocating for gender equity and economic opportunity. I’m also a captain in the United States Air Force Reserves.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community:

I am simply the point person for all these amazing volunteers that keep Family Promise running. We have two staff on payroll and we get to work with some of the most selfless, kind, caring people. Our community gives so much to make this organization run and I’m proud to have a small piece of influence on it.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Have toxic positivity and see where it gets you. Be so joyful and full of happiness that people cannot help but get infected with it.