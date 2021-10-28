WATCH NOW: Rising Star Tia Sneath

Tia Sneath is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 26

Town of residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: Special Events Program Coordinator- Gundersen Medical Foundation

Family: Mother Kris Jensen, Brother Ryan Sneath, and Dog Wally

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest professional accomplishment has been being able to open the door behind me. Realizing that I am now in a position that I get to do what was done for me. Opening the door and creating connections between the younger generation, and organizations that are doing good work, is truly a magical experience to be part of.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I’m lucky to be a member of the Downtown Mainstreet, Inc through the promotions committee, a warming center volunteer, and ORA (Outdoor Recreation Alliance) volunteer, and a member of AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals). Being able to connect with the community, assist other organizations that are doing tremendous work, and have fun- what more could you want?

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

The people. I have surrounded myself with a strong, curious, and generous community and they continue to inspire me. I was very fortunate to grow up with strong female leaders around me to instill what leadership looks like. From those women, I have adopted the mantra of “Do Good Work”- symbolizing not only doing good within your role but making sure the work you’re doing is work worth doing. Contributing to something bigger than yourself, whatever that may look like.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success? Don’t let your age deter you from pursuing your passion and accomplishing big things. Continue to view yourself as a work in progress, and with everything you do- lead with gratitude.

