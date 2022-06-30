WATCH NOW: Riverfest returns to celebrate 4th of July weekend

Fun, family and fireworks are on tap this weekend as La Crosse celebrates its annual Riverfest.

Riverfest media director Nick Bjerke estimates 15,000 to 20,000 people will attend the five-day event at Riverside Park.

A Riverfest button is required to enter the park. The cost is $10 at the gate with children under 12 admitted for free.

Once inside, Bjerke said people have access to a wide array of activities and entertainment.

"There are a lot of family activities that are free to watch," he said.

Riverfest was established in 1983 to celebrate the Independence Day weekend. Organizers always attract nationally known entertainment, and this year's feature act is Sawyer Brown, which takes the stage Sunday night.

"Every year we bring in a national act," Bjerke said. "It brings in a huge crowd."

Riverfest concludes July 4 with the Chad Erickson Memorial Fireworks Extravaganza engineered by the La Crosse Skyrockers starting at 10 p.m. Bjerke said Riverside Park is an optimum place to watch a fireworks show.

"It's a perfect viewing spot," Bjerke said. "You really get the full effect of the show."

Other activities Sunday and Monday include kids parades, River City Championship Wrestling, comedy shows, magic acts, jump rope and BMX stunt teams and water ski shows. A complete schedule can be found at https://riverfestlacrosse.com.

There is a new commodore for the first time since 2019. Commodore Dennis Vogel will reign over this year's festivities with first mate and wife, Kari. Riverfest was cancelled in 2020, and the 2021 Riverfest was conducted without a commodore. That left Bill and Tari LaRue holding commodore and first mate titles for three years.

"It's great to have a new commodore," Bjerke said. "(Bill LaRue) is excited to turn things over to the new guy."

The Vogels were selected by past commodores from a pool of dozens of area men and women. Dennis Vogel is president and CEO of Citizens State Bank and is a 1997 graduate of UW-La Crosse.

Bjerke said the commodore and first mate play an important role in promoting the event.

"They are the public faces of Riverfest," he said.

Bjerke said Riverfest is a good way to enjoy a long holiday weekend.

"We're here to celebrate the 4th of July and have a lot of fun," he said.

