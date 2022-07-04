WATCH NOW: Rivoli Theatre & Pizzeria to reopen Tuesday

The Rivoli Theatre & Pizzeria in downtown La Crosse is reopening Tuesday under new ownership after a brief closure to freshen things up and upgrade the facility.

Things will kick off with showings of "Back to the Future" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The shows run at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the screening room and the main theater.

The 100-year-old-plus theater was recently sold to Jonathan Gelatt and his family.

Gelatt called the cinema one of his “favorite place in La Crosse.”

“I always said if it went up for sale or anything was going to happen to it, I would try and get, or try to save it, because I didn’t want it to go away,” says Gelatt.

The historic theater, which opened in September 1920 and underwent renovations six years later, closed for a period in 1987 before reopening to the public in 1994.

Gelatt would like to screen more classic films beloved by senior audiences, and hopes for all ages it will “reinvigorate their love of these old movies, if they see them how they were originally presented on big screens.”

Food and services will stay the same for the time being, and Gelatt said the beloved pizza will remain on the menu and Packers game screenings will continue.

For more information, go to www.rivoli.net

