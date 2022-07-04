WATCH NOW: Rivoli Theatre & Pizzeria to reopen Tuesday

The Rivoli Theatre & Pizzeria in downtown La Crosse is reopening Tuesday under new ownership after a brief closure to freshen things up and upgrade the facility.
Things will kick off with showings of "Back to the Future" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The shows run at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the screening room and the main theater.
The 100-year-old-plus theater was recently sold to Jonathan Gelatt and his family.
Gelatt called the cinema one of his “favorite place in La Crosse.”
“I always said if it went up for sale or anything was going to happen to it, I would try and get, or try to save it, because I didn’t want it to go away,” says Gelatt.
The historic theater, which opened in September 1920 and underwent renovations six years later, closed for a period in 1987 before reopening to the public in 1994.
Gelatt would like to screen more classic films beloved by senior audiences, and hopes for all ages it will “reinvigorate their love of these old movies, if they see them how they were originally presented on big screens.”
People are also reading…
Food and services will stay the same for the time being, and Gelatt said the beloved pizza will remain on the menu and Packers game screenings will continue.
For more information, go to www.rivoli.net
From Tribune files: A look at who appeared at the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium in La Crosse
Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium
1955: Dedication
1956: Western Wisconsin Food Dealers Association
1957: Wrestling
1960: Style show
1969: Imogene Coca and King Donovan
1972: Lawrence Welk Variety Show
1973: R.E.O. Speedwagon
1974: Royal Lipizzan Stallion Show
1974: Victor Borge
1974: David Wilkerson
1974: Johnny Cash
1974: KISS
1975: "Hair"
1975: J. Geils Band
1975: Righteous Brothers
1975: Queen
1975: Anne Murray
1975: Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty
1975: Guy Lombardo
1977: Bugs Bunny Follies
1977: Charley Pride
1977: Dolly Parton
1977: Elvis
1977: Steve Martin
1978: Head East and Cheap Trick
1978: Freddy Fender
1979: Emmy Lou Harris
1979: Statler Brothers
1979: Outlaws
1980: President Ronald Reagan
1985: Bruce Springsteen
1988: Remembering the Mary E.
These historical photos from the Coulee Region are a reminder about how our region used to look.
Here's a look at some former area bars that have closed for good. How many do you remember?
Here's a look at some former area bars that have closed for good. How many do you remember?
Here's a look at some former area restaurants that have closed for good.
Here's a look at some former area restaurants that have closed for good. How many do you remember?