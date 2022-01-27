WATCH NOW: Rock Fest lineup includes Disturbed, Evanescence and Shinedown

The leading rock festival in the Chippewa Valley is back again with another lineup primed to deliver a weekend of intense rock and metal music this summer.

Rock Fest, a rock/metal music festival in Cadott taking place from Wednesday, July 13 – Saturday, July 16., announced its 2022 lineup Wednesday morning.

This year’s headlining acts include Rock Fest alumni Disturbed, Evanescence and Shinedown. Also gracing the mainstage over the course of the festival will be Lamb of God, Theory of a Deadman, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Black Veil Brides, Mudvayne and more.

“Wow, this is one of the best lineups I’ve seen at Rock Fest,” Rock Fest fan Travis Sanders said on the festival’s lineup announcement Facebook post. “Old vs the new and a whole lot in between.”

Also included are four main stage lineups, with performances by notable acts such as Avatar, Spiritbox, Nothing More, Escape the Fate, Skillet, Motionless in White, Starset, From Ashes to New, and dozens more.

On Wednesday, July 13. there will be a “bonus bash” exclusively for three-day ticket holders on the side stages of the festival. Included are 1980s’ artists Warrant, Lita Ford, Firehouse, Otherwise, Island, Versus Me, Paralandra and Saint Laveau.

“An amazing and awesome lineup once again,” Carol Lessmann said on Rock Fest’s social media lineup post. “Thanks to Wade (Asher) and the Rock Fest staff for a job tremendously well done."

For a dose of local talent, the festival will feature a number of regional acts on its local music stage, including Via, Motherwind, among others.

Tickets, camping, and pit passes are available now on Rock-Fest.com.

