Watch Now: Rotary Lights sustains storm damage, may reopen by weekend

After an unusual December storm Wednesday night, officials with the La Crosse Rotary Lights said the display sustained damage and may be able to reopen by the weekend.

The display closed for the first time in its history overnight to prepare for the weather, which brought damaging winds to the region.

Rotary Lights president Pat Stephens said the display "took a big hit" during the storm and some shelters and displays were lost.

The scene on Thursday morning showed the main tent shelter for the event, often known as the ice castle, had been lifted up and moved about 50 feet by the wind, and the chairs inside mangled. Some trees were fallen, and the holiday trees that line the park were lopsided and ornaments were scattered about the park.

"Not sure what the future holds going forward," Stephens said in an email Thursday morning. He has since told the Tribune that they could reopen the site by the weekend.

"This is a big hurt," Stephens said.

Riverside Park and the display is currently closed, though officials are welcoming help from the community to help clean up the damage from the storm.

On Thursday morning there were roughly a couple dozen volunteers already on the ground to assist.

This is a developing story and was last updated at 11 a.m.

