WATCH NOW: Rudy’s Drive-In will begin new season with new owner but same name, menu

It’s a sure sign that spring has arrived, with a twist this year.

New owner Justin Smith, who has been the restaurant’s manager for the past 20 years, said Wednesday that he plans to open Rudy’s Drive-In in La Crosse for the season this Friday or Saturday. Once he selects the day, he will announce it on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Smith, who began working at the drive-in in 1994 at age 14, bought the iconic drive-in at 1004 La Crosse St. from Gary Rudy on March 8. Rudy had owned it since 1979.

“Nothing’s changing,” Smith said. He plans to keep the Rudy’s name and menu. “Gary’s still going to come in whenever he’s needed,” Smith said. “He wants to see the Rudy’s name and me to succeed.”

Rudy told the Tribune a year ago that he might sell the La Crosse drive-in to Smith within a year because he was ready to slow down.

Rudy and Smith were co-owners of the Rudy’s Drive-In in Sparta until they sold it in February 2021. At the time, Rudy also said they sold the Sparta restaurant – which continues under the Rudy’s name – because Smith decided that running one restaurant would be enough for him.

Rudy and Smith had bought the closed former A&W drive-in in Sparta in 2009 and reopened it as a second Rudy’s Drive-In.

Smith said Rudy’s Drive-In in La Crosse will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

It hasn’t had inside dining the past two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith said finding enough employees remains an issue, and he plans to resume offering inside dining once he can hire more. So far, he has about 40 employees, including about 35 part-timers.

Rudy’s has 12 outdoor picnic tables and 38 stalls for cars where customers can park, place their orders and have food delivered.

Gary Rudy's grandparents, Bill and Selma Rudy, started the family business by opening an A&W root beer stand in Chippewa Falls in 1933. They bought a root beer stand in downtown La Crosse in 1937.

Their son, Dale Rudy and his wife, Beverly, later took over the family A&W drive-in business. In 1979, Gary Rudy bought it from them and dropped the A&W franchise.

