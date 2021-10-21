WATCH NOW: Safe Path program offering support for domestic violence survivors

With October marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding community members that Safe Path is available to people in need of confidential help and services.

Safe Path, operated through Mayo's Center for Women's Health, is available to anyone in the area who is experiencing the effects of emotional, physical or sexual abuse or human trafficking. All services are free and include emotional support, information, referrals, safety planning, crisis intervention, counseling, access to housing, child care and shelter resources, and help navigating legal, medical and human services systems.

"A lot of times it's hard for a patient to reach out and want help especially with something as sensitive as domestic violence or sexual assault," says Kristen Pavela, Safe Path social worker at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "We are here to support them through the whole process."

Pavela says one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and anyone, regardless of age, gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim. The effects can go beyond the physical and emotional, with victims more likely to have depression and suicidal behavior.

Seeking help, Pavela says, can be "very scary," as victims are "essentially switching their whole life." Safe Path staff, Pavela says, let patients know they are able to make the choice for themselves if they want to accept help, and if they aren't ready at that time they encourage victims to come back at any time.

"They need someone to be a voice for them and to help them navigate what is going on in their life right now," Pavela says. "Because it is traumatic and a lot of times they don't know where to begin or where to go, so having an advocate that is helping them work through that process ... kind of takes the burden off of them."

Pavela reminds those experiencing abuse they are not alone, and there are people and organizations ready and willing to offer support. The Safe Path team, she says, "have the common goal of helping these individuals who are going through something. We all want to make sure everyone is safe and want the best for them. (Don't) be afraid to reach out."

To contact Safe Path, call 608-392-7804 or 1-800-362-5454, ext. 27804. Domestic violence support services are also available through New Horizons, Gundersen Health System, Monroe County Shelter Care, Bluff County Human Resources and Catholic Charities.

Mayo in La Crosse will light its Cancer and Surgery Center in purple Friday evening in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

