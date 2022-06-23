 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 'Science isn't scary': Young students gather at UW-La Crosse for STEM camp

UWL science camp

Ryan Laufenberg, 12, of La Crosse mixes the materials Wednesday to make a ball in the Bouncy Ball Factory workshop at the Hands-On Science camp at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The two-day camp for students entering 6th through 8th grade is designed to get kids interested in the subjects of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse hosted the Hands-On Science camp Wednesday and Thursday for youth to gain experience in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields.

The program attracted the largest group of students in the camp's 30-year history, with more than 75 sixth through eighth graders taking part. Throughout the two-day camp, UW-L faculty led interactive workshops where the students built bouncy balls and extracted DNA from strawberries.

The goal of the camp was for students to walk away knowing that "science isn't scary," said Spencer Hulsey, the Hands-On Science camp coordinator.

"I think the word science is inherently a scary word for a lot of people," Hulsey said.  "We want to show them that science is not a big scary entity. It is a very human experience." 

UWL science camp

A student makes a ball Wednesday in the Bouncy Ball Factory Workshop while participating in the Hands-On Science camp at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

In other workshops, students sampled and analyzed their own fingerprints by shading a piece of paper with a pencil, placing each of their fingers on the paper and transferring the print to a piece of clear tape. They then analyzed the different patterns within their fingerprints. 

Matthew Chedister, an associate professor in mathematics and statistics, also led a workshop on measuring population sizes with ratios and proportions, or as Chedister likes to call it "a how many fish in the ocean" study. 

Chedister said attending science camps as a child is part of the reason he became a university professor.

"I just always had a good time, we used to do a lot of things like build rockets and trap cars," Chedister said. "If I can give a little bit of a similar experience to students here, that's kind of my goal."

UWL science camp

A student makes a ball Wednesday in the Bouncy Ball Factory Workshop while participating in the Hands-On Science camp at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

On the other hand, Hulsey said she wanted to give young students a different experience than she had growing up. 

"I did not go to any science camp," Hulsey said. "I grew up on a farm in southern Illinois and it was a very small, very rural school that didn't really do much at all. Whenever I got to college, that was my first experience."

The program offers scholarships to some students to help cover the cost of the camp, Hulsey said. They also partner with local organizations to reach youth who may be interested in attending. 

Other support for the camp comes from Gundersen Health, Trane, Ingersoll Rand and Xcel Energy. 

In the future, Hulsey said UW-La Crosse may make the program more accessible by offering additional scholarships or by helping secure transportation for participants to get to and from the camp. 

"By partnering with Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers, Big Sisters and other clubs to help them get students that would otherwise not access," Hulsey said. 

Intern - Reporter

Abbey Machtig is a reporter intern at the La Crosse Tribune and a current student at the University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She can be reached at 920-645-7607 and found on Twitter at @AbbeyMachtig

