WATCH NOW: Sendoff ceremony for National Guard soldiers at Volk Field

VOLK FIELD - For Wisconsin Air National Guard Lt. Col. Cyndi Bergman, Tuesday's sendoff ceremony at Volk Field was more than a chance for her family to say good-bye.

It was also an opportunity for her family to see her in uniform. She lives more than an hour away from Volk Field and travels to her training exercises in civilian clothes.

"I'm a traditional Guardsman ... I come here in my civilian clothes, I change, I do my mission and then I go home," said Bergman, director of operations for the 128th Air Control Squadron based at Volk Field. "I'm proud to wear the uniform, and I'm proud for them to see the ceremony and what I do when I leave them on the weekends and in the summer."

Bergman is one of 90 airmen of the 128th who will deploy in support of air operations in the Middle East, where they will be supporting Headquarters 9th Air Force.

The unit will perform air surveillance, aircraft tracking and overall command and control of tactical coalition aircraft operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and the Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula.

The deployment is expected to last six months.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addressed the sendoff ceremony and emphasized the citizen-soldier nature of Guard service. He said Guard units in Wisconsin have faced a wide array of challenges recently — from staffing polling sites to administering COVID-19 tests to quelling civil unrest.

"We are proud to call you citizen airmen," Evers said. "You represent the very best the state has to offer."

The deployment marks the seventh time since 2001 that the 128th has been sent to the region. Brigadier Gen. David May, Wisconsin Deputy Adjutant General for Air, said family support back home is critical to the mission's success.

"The 128th ACS families are strong, resilient, supportive, and we can't thank you enough for watching the home front during this deployment," May said.

Bergman and her family are already transitioning day-to-day issues, such as which parent takes the children to school. She anticipates that technology will help keep the family connected during the deployment.

"We've tried out Zoom and made sure everyone's FaceTime works, she said. "As long as technology is there, we can maintain some consistency."

Bergman believes in the mission and said she's "ready and excited" to deploy.

"We are very well-trained ... we have been training for this mission for a year," she said. "Every deployment is different, but our training and core competencies still remain the same. We provide safe air control, we provide safe transit, and that doesn't change no matter what theater we're in."

