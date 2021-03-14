WATCH NOW: Sign language interpreter Colleen Cudo plays a crucial role in communication during coronavirus pandemic

Cudo has become a local household name of sorts during the pandemic, sharing the screen with local leaders during collaborative briefings, and the response from the deaf community has been incredible, she says. People often see her out in the community or at their appointments at Mayo and express their gratitude for her interpreting.

"They would (say), 'Oh, I saw you on TV, I didn't know about this information, I'm so glad they had you there, it's so hard to read it and not understand it,'" Cudo says. The written word can be difficult to follow as sign language has its own vocabulary and grammar and, Cudo notes, a different word order than English.

To make communication and comprehension easier while face coverings remain a requirement, Cudo has been conscientious about wearing masks with clear windows. As an interpreter, masks pose a barrier to her as well, as she is used to looking at mouth movement and facial expression along with sign language for the greatest level of comprehension.

"Our deaf community is amazing -- they are very patient, they are very understanding, because they are grateful for the access to communication," Cudo says. "But it definitely has been a challenge."

Cudo feels blessed to do a job she truly loves, one which is endlessly and immediately rewarding.