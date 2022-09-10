WATCH NOW: Signe Gundersen Schroeder dedicated her life to bettering the community

"I slid down the lucky chute," Signe Gundersen Schroeder used to say.

Signe was always optimistic, always grateful, always kind. In all her 94 years, her family says, they never heard her say an unkind word about anyone.

Says her daughter in law Julie, wife of Signe's son Kurt, "I wish there were more people like her."

Signe, born in 1927 to Dr. Alf Gundersen, of Gundersen Health System, and Carroll McCarty Gundersen, was raised in La Crosse and returned years later for a post-graduate degree at UWL. A marriage to Harry Schroeder Jr. -- whom she met during a wedding at the Hixon House -- and the births of Hans, Kurt and Martha followed.

During her nine decades, Signe's list of accomplishments, commitments and friendships grew longer and longer. When she passed from old age and a bowel obstruction on August 18, her children took comfort in the full life she had led.

"She had a good life, and she was ready to go," says Kurt, who, along with his siblings, was present when Signe died at Eagle Crest South.

Signe took pride in her Norwegian Heritage -- her parents donated their farmland to what became Norskedalen -- her work, her family and her activism.

Signe worked in career counseling at UWL and took advantage of every free second in her day. Her hobbies included intricate needlepoint projects, sailing, cycling, skiing -- "She was an elegant, graceful and beautiful skier" -- throwing elaborate parties and partaking in a book club, of which she was a 50 year member.

Her everyday motto was to "get out and do something," and she made plenty of time for outdoor recreation and trips with her children. The exposure to nature inspired Kurt to become involved in the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, and Signe's work ethic and and compassion were instilled in the children as well.

"How could you have a better mom?" Kurt says, tearing up. "She was always there and encouraged us to try harder and think about others."

Leading by example, Signe worked tirelessly to better the community and further women's rights. Her mother Carroll had been instrumental in the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, and Signe later took the baton, leading the organization. She was on the boards of the La Crosse Community Foundation, the La Crosse Center and the La Crosse County Historical Society and worked with Sally Cremer to get the La Crosse Community Theater off the ground.

Signe also co-founded the Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse, an organization that strives to address the needs of women and girls in the community and further equality and inclusivity through grants to local nonprofits and programs.

"Signe's courage and leadership have had a lasting, positive impact on the lives of women and girls in our community," says Sarah Ellingson, executive director of the Women's Fund. "She has shown us that possibility is powerful, and her legacy will live on indefinitely through Women's Fund."

Notes Julie, "She was an inspiration and a mentor."

At Eagle Crest South, where she was affectionately called "Sigge," Signe continued to draw others in with her warmth. At Gundersen's Medical Specialties and Palliative Care unit, where she received care, she doled out hugs.

"She was such a special person -- everyone would be attracted to her," Kurt says.

Signe was once asked, Julie says, the secret behind her long life.

"She didn't know," Julie says. "But from my point of view, it was her positivity. She always saw the positive."