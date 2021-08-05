WATCH NOW: Sports and mental health: Mayo experts say pressure affects both elite and student athletes

"Folks who can attain at that level are almost handpicked for a level of perfectionism -- they've been bred over their entire life to be perfect and perfecting their craft," says Mayo Clinic Health System psychologist Dr. Chelsea Ale. Sports may become their sole priority and identity, which Ale calls, "a terrible setup for health and wellbeing."

"For our athletes we're asking them not to have a balanced life -- were asking them to focus on one area and that really is a setup for ongoing burnout," Ale says.

Elite level athletes may find their sport more than a full-time job, Jagim says, with "every decision you make throughout the day likely (to) revolve around" how it will affect performance. But the pressure can exacerbate existing mental health issues, or even cause them to develop, as physical training can manifest into psychological distress. With the expectation of athletes to be strong, ready and focused at every competition, there can be a perception of debility in admitting everything isn't OK.

According to the organization Athletes For Hope, while 30% of college students with significant symptoms of anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns seek help, only 10% of college athletes will do so. In addition, as many as 35% of elite athletes will suffer a mental health crisis.