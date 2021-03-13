WATCH NOW: St. Patrick's Day Parade returns after coronavirus-related cancellation of 2020 event

One year after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, floats were out and parade goers lined the sidewalks Saturday as the event became one of the first city-approved large-scale gatherings to happen in some 12 months.
Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in La Crosse County last March, Riverfest, Irishfest, Oktoberfest and numerous other large events were called off as a precaution, but with cases dropping dramatically since a spike during the last four months of 2020, and the December rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine starting to encompass more demographics, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was granted permission to proceed following development of a safety plan with officials and the La Crosse County Health Department.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative uses case rates and other metrics to determine strategy level and guidance, and under the current medium strategy, a safety plan must be drafted and reviewed with the Health Department prior to any event expected to draw 250 people.
Tracy Mullaney, named the 2020 Irish Rose with husband Patrick designated her Irish Man, carried her title over to 2021 given the cancellation of last year’s parade and Irishfest. The couple also served as co-chairs for the parade, which was sponsored by the Charmant, the Breakfast Club and Pub, Coulee Bank, Downtown Mainstreet, La Crosse Jaycees, La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association, the Freighthouse, the Stephens Clan, the Shamrock Club, Dublin Square and Turtle Stack Brewery.
The procession, which kicked off at noon at Second and State streets and continued several blocks along Main Street, featured units with decorated cars, marching bands, baton twirlers, dancers and floats, with no interaction allowed between those in the parade and crowd members. The vast majority of parade participants wore masks, while around half of those watching from the sidewalks wore face coverings. Distancing between families or groups was evident in areas, though corners and some establishments with outdoor seating became congested.
Bekky and Gordon Murphy, who watched the parade with their nieces, felt organizers “did an excellent job” putting on a safe procession, noting the kids didn’t seem to miss the candy at all. The couple have previously walked in the parade with their two Irish wolfhounds, Keeva and Whiskey, who enjoyed the 2021 event from the curb and drew their own share of attention with their impressive size.
Niece Kathryn, 9, expressed excitement about the parade, and the Murphys noted it was nice to see things “kind of getting back to normal” after extensive lockdown and the yearlong absence of communitywide celebrations.
Onalaska High School student Emily Gelstad played clarinet with her school band during the procession, the musicians wearing masks with small cutouts to allow them to make music while limiting droplet transmission.
“It means a lot,” Emily said of the St. Patrick’s Day parade — the first one she had been to in an over a year. She appreciated seeing the Oktoberfest and Riverfest crews in the parade, as those groups too missed out on their celebrations in 2020.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade serves as a fundraiser for the La Crosse Hunger Task Force, and while the organization’s truck was part of the procession, as a safety precaution food and monetary donations were not collected onsite. Rather, community members are invited to contribute at https://lacrossehtf.org/donate/donate-money/.
Irishfest is, at present, planned for Aug. 13-15.
