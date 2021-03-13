WATCH NOW: St. Patrick's Day Parade returns after coronavirus-related cancellation of 2020 event

One year after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, floats were out and parade goers lined the sidewalks Saturday as the event became one of the first city-approved large-scale gatherings to happen in some 12 months.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in La Crosse County last March, Riverfest, Irishfest, Oktoberfest and numerous other large events were called off as a precaution, but with cases dropping dramatically since a spike during the last four months of 2020, and the December rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine starting to encompass more demographics, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was granted permission to proceed following development of a safety plan with officials and the La Crosse County Health Department.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative uses case rates and other metrics to determine strategy level and guidance, and under the current medium strategy, a safety plan must be drafted and reviewed with the Health Department prior to any event expected to draw 250 people.