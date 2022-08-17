WATCH NOW: State officials call for more monkeypox vaccine, WHO considers renaming virus

As monkeypox cases rise rapidly in the U.S. and steadily in Wisconsin, state officials are calling on government agencies to increase testing access and vaccine supply.

State cases had reached 43 as of Aug. 17, per Wisconsin Department of Health Services data (the CDC put the number at 31), and nationally infections totaled 12,689, with New York, Florida and California seeing the highest rates. Neighboring Minnesota had 75 cases, and Illinois 851, according to the CDC.

As of July 28, DHS had been allocated 1,486 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, and due to the limited supply those with highest risk of infection are being prioritized, including those who had multiple sexual partners over the past two weeks, had sex with a person diagnosed with disease, or individuals who attended an event with know exposure.

While the outbreak is predominantly affecting gay or bisexual men, trans men and women, and men who have sex with men, anyone can be infected regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or age. With both stigmitization and misinformation impacting the LGBTQ community, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Reps. Gwen Moore, Mark Pocan and Ron Kind are looking to HHS and the CDC to not only increase resources but dispel the harmful denunciation of those identifying as LGBTQIA.

While not referenced in the letter, concerns have also been raised about the potentially racist or derogatory connotations of the name monkeypox.

"Although the risk of widespread transmission remains low, it is essential that we have supplies on hand to both prevent new cases and provide care for those who contract this virus,” the Congress members wrote in their letter to leaders Xavier Becerra, Rochelle Walensky and Dawn O'Connell. "Unfortunately, nationwide, access to testing remains a challenge, which has prevented us from having a full understanding of the reach and spread of this virus. This is unacceptable. It is imperative that the Administration act without delay to remove barriers to testing to help us better understand how monkeypox is spreading nationally.”

The letter calls for prioritizing outreach and public education -- conducted in close collaboration with the LGBTQ+ community -- more clinical research, increased training for administering the vaccine and having more supplies for both inoculation and testing at the ready. Demand for the vaccine, they say, "far outpaces the state’s allotment," and they are "Concerned by the reported missteps that have contributed to delays in making distributions to states and jurisdictions, resulting in limited access to vaccine doses."

Further, the Congress members wrote, there have been many reports of individuals facing "significant obstacles in accessing testing and treatment," which, with hurdles to health care disproportionately experienced by at-risk populations, is "reminiscent" of the nation's initial response to the HIV/AIDS crisis.

A new article published by Mayo Clinic experts in Mayo Clinic Proceedings stresses the importance of identifying social networks and risk factors associated with the current outbreak, promoting evidence-based responses and providing guidance on prevention and reducing spread. The authors say clinicians should be vigilant in identifying and and managing any coexisting STIs or secondary bacterial infections a patient may have. Monkeypox itself is not classified as an STI or STD.

“As we gain further understanding of the transmission dynamics, it is likely that recommendations will change, and public information must keep pace,” says Dr. Ranganath, infectious disease specialist at Mayo and co-author of the article. “The public health impact of this outbreak is uncertain. While it is unlikely that we will see widespread transmission as with COVID-19, even relatively small outbreaks could further burden a health care system that already is stressed by COVID-19.”

Individuals experiencing symptoms -- including new rash, sores, fever, chills or swollen lymph nodes -- should be tested, with both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System able to administer tests. Until testing has been concluded, or if confirmed positive, persons should not have skin to skin contact with others, including cuddling, kissing or sexual activity, and avoid sharing bedding or utensils. Those diagnosed should isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved, scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

Persons with a monkeypox exposure are advised to speak to their healthcare provider or local health department to help obtain the vaccine, if eligible. Individuals can also call 211 or 877-947-2211, or text their ZIP code to 898-211.

While most patients will recover within two to four weeks, vulnerable populations including children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, immunosuppressed persons or those with wide-spread skin/mucosal involvement may need antiviral treatments.

A new method to vaccination, and a new name

Though both vaccine shortages and stigmatization are express concerns, both U.S. and global health entities are looking at solutions.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which previously shipped out 630,000 doses of the Jyennos vaccine, earlier this week announced they would have 442,000 more doses available for state, local and territorial health departments to order. The number of doses in stock is higher than originally identified due to the new guidelines to give each patient a fifth of the dose size previously given.

The decision has caused some controversy, with regulators basing it in part on a 2015 study that found a fifth size dose of Jyennos -- originally formulated to prevent smallpox -- was 94% effective in creating antibodies, compared to 98% for a full dose.

Some experts believe more research needs to be done to determine the effectiveness against monkeypox specifically, and say the altered method of administering the vaccine -- penetrating the top layer of skin rather than being injected into the layer between skin and muscle -- is more complex.

In addressing the name of the virus, WHO says it plans to rename monkeypox. The virus was given the title some 60 years ago, before WHO's implementation of best practices in naming diseases. Currently, the names of newly identified viruses, related diseases and virus variants should not include a geographic location, name of a person, species of animal, or type of food. In addition, names should "avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups, and minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare,” according to WHO.

For more information on monkeypox, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/monkeypox/index.htm