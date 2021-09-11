WATCH NOW: Steppin' Out in Pink draws over 4,000 in support of breast cancer research

Steppin' Out in Pink has been dear to Hansen's heart since her diagnosis in 2018, when she was 34 years old. With no family history of cancer and an active, healthy lifestyle, the diagnosis was a shock to Hansen, who detected the lump in her breast.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was a total surprise -- it was definitely an eye-opener that it can happen to anyone," Hansen says.

Hansen and her husband were honest about her illness with their four children, ranging in age from 5 to 11 at the time, but tried to maintain normalcy and "take the burden and fear" off of them. Hansen underwent 16 weeks of chemotherapy, and her first Steppin' Out in Pink in 2018 happened just three days before her surgery was scheduled. Radiation and oral chemotherapy followed.

"I had just finished chemo, and going into surgery and the next steps of my treatment and feeling very tired and kind of discouraged, it was such an uplifting experience," Hansen says of attending the event for the first time. "Especially seeing these survivors, some of them for 30, 40 years, and to hear their stories about how far treatment has come for breast cancer -- now its so individualized and so specific that it really made me feel fortunate that I live in this community and this time when the treatment is as good as it is."