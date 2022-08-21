WATCH NOW: Stories of Honor: Miles Wilkins, survivor of Battle of Lang Vei, reflects on service

Over 54 years after the North Vietnamese Army attacked the U.S. Army’s Special Forces camp at Lang Vei, Miles Wilkins still vividly recalls the details of one of the longest nights of his life.

He remembers walking with a commanding officer when a company of tanks invaded the camp. He recollects hiding under a stilted medical building for hours as North Vietnamese army troops walked overhead.

His most memorable experience was fleeing onto Highway 9 near the Laotian border when air cover came the next morning, almost becoming a target of his own army.

“The air cover, they didn’t know who was friendly and who wasn’t. So I’m walking down this road, and this fixed-wing aircraft is coming right at me with wing guns,” Wilkins said. “I vaulted off to the side. I just knew I needed to get out of the way.”

Wilkins, a West Salem native and the owner of The Board Store Home Improvements in La Crosse, managed to escape Lang Vei with only a shrapnel wound, and he was medevaced to Khe Sahn and later transferred to a hospital in Japan. After making a full recovery, he served for another year in Vietnam as a Special Forces Green Beret.

The Battle of Lang Vei produced seven American casualties and made national news back in the United States, later becoming the subject of a documentary. Wilkins’ primary concern after reaching safety was to contact his mother in West Salem, eventually connecting with her after several days of uncertainty.

“I had sent my mom a Valentine’s card, so I figured she would get it and know I was OK. But the way things worked out, she didn’t,” Wilkins said. “She knew where I was, and she knew what the casualties were, but she had no idea what my status was.”

Born in Dodgeville, Wis., in 1944, Wilkins moved to West Salem as a teenager and graduated from West Salem High School in 1962. He attended UW-La Crosse for three years before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1965.

Even though he wasn’t at risk of being drafted due to his status as a student, Wilkins said serving his country was important to him and took precedence over his pursuit of a degree.

“It was kind of programmed into my head,” Wilkins said. “I got to the end of my junior year, and I was a little uncertain of where I was going, so I enlisted.”

Following basic training in Missouri, Wilkins went to Fort Benning, Ga., for advanced infantry training, an airborne course and officer candidate school. He was deployed to Vietnam in August 1967, where he spent the final 28 months of his military career.

As a member of the 5th Special Forces Group, Wilkins was one of 24 Americans tasked with overseeing Vietnamese soldiers and performing counterinsurgency operations. At Lang Vei, Wilkins’ company was joined by hundreds of Vietnamese Civilian Irregular Defense Group and Montagnard troops.

Although he was only required to serve for two years, Wilkins remained in the Special Forces for over four years until December 1969.

“That was by choice, I extended it. You could extend your stay over there. So I extended it, extended it, and then they said, ‘You either have to re-up for another four years or go home.’ I wasn’t prepared to make a life of the military,” Wilkins said.

Shortly after his return to the Coulee Region in 1970, Wilkins met his wife, Lynn. They married in 1971, had four children and still live in West Salem today.

While some veterans received pushback for their participation in the Vietnam War, Wilkins said his reception from the community was positive. He went back to UW-L for a year before working for Midwest Gas Company, and he said his reintegration to society was seamless due to his relatively low exposure to combat in Vietnam.

“When I came back, I rarely even thought about it, I just came back to school, put it aside,” Wilkins said of his service. “I have little doubt that there was certain things that have impacted me over the years, but I’m not really conscious of anything that might equate to PTSD or anything, and I feel fortunate for that.”

Along with their own four kids, Wilkins and his wife were also foster parents, having as many as eight children under their roof in some years. Lynn worked for La Crosse County as a consultant for other foster parents and spent time as a counselor for convicted abusers.

Since his return from Vietnam, Wilkins has prioritized his faith and his family, and he described his spirituality as the guiding force in his adult life.

“There’s landmarks of my life, one is obviously meeting my wife and getting married, the other is the birth of my children. The single biggest thing is that I came to know the Lord,” Wilkins said. “I came to a reckoning of who I was in Christ.”

In 1989, Wilkins was hired by The Board Store to lead its home improvements division, and he and Lynn purchased the business when former owners Dale Olson and Mike Cunningham stepped down in 2008.

Earlier this year, Wilkins hired a general manager to take his place and plans to gradually remove himself from the day-to-day business. A self-described “workaholic,” Wilkins, now 77 years old, said he’s hoping to retire before he turns 80.

“I’ve gotten better about balancing family and all of that,” Wilkins said. “I’m edging toward retirement, but I still like what I do. I have fun doing it.”