WATCH NOW: Stories of Honor: Westby family follows similar path in Marine Corps service

WESTBY — Talking shop after work has long been the norm in the LaDue household.

“I could come home and gripe about a certain thing, and it wasn’t like talking to a civilian wife who didn’t understand it,” said John LaDue.

For John and Bobbie LaDue and their daughter, Sahara LaDue, talking shop means the Marine Corps. The three have a combined 46 years of service in the Marines and have never hesitated to exchange stories of their daily work experiences. They believe it has strengthened their family and enhanced their military service.

“We could talk shop and be completely OK with it,” Bobbie said. “The thing the Marines taught us was watching each other’s backs.”

John served 20 years in the Marines, achieving the rank of gunnery sergeant. He graduated from Minneapolis South High School in 1979 and was unsure about his career path. He said a friend encouraged him to visit a Marine recruiting station.

“Like a lot of young men, I wasn’t excited about going to college because I didn’t know what I wanted to be,” he said.

After boot camp in San Diego, he enrolled in electronics school to become a radio technician. He later became an instructor and served several years overseas in Okinawa, Japan.

He was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, when Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990. He remained in Twentynine Palms when American forces were deployed to liberate Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm.

“I didn’t go because the company I was attached to is a non-deployable outfit,” John said. “We train people.”

He served with the 3rd Tank Battalion as a communications maintenance chief before retiring from the Marines in 1999.

Bobbie is a native of California. She graduated from Catholic High School in San Diego in 1979 and joined the Marines shortly thereafter. Her father was in the Navy, and her brother-in-law served in the Marines.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she recalled. “I didn’t know if I wanted to go to college or how I would pay for it.”

While her military service was planned, her branch of service was something of an accident.

“I tried to go into the Air Force, but nobody was in the office that day,” she said. “The Marines snagged me as I was walking through the recruiting station, and that’s how I became a Marine.”

Once enlisted, she followed a career path very similar to her husband’s.

“I went to the same schools. I went to Okinawa. I was basically a West Coast/Okinawa Marine my entire career,” she said.

Bobbie retired in 2001 with the rank of master sergeant.

John and Bobbie first met in 1993 but didn’t start dating until later. They married in 1997.

“We had a lot in common,” Bobbie said. That included being teammates on a target shooting team that competed against other Marines and civilians.

She said competing alongside John was a “kindred experience.”

“I was always an expert rifleman, and so was he,” Bobbie said. “They needed people for the unit team, and I figured I could hit what I was aiming at most of the time.”

After retirement, they purchased a home rural Westby, where they raised their two daughters. For John, it was like coming home. His family has deep roots in the area — all four of his grandparents are from the Chaseburg area. John and Bobbie maintain contact with their fellow Marines and have hosted reunions at their home.

“We’ve got friends in half the 50 states,” John said.

Daughter joins Marines

Sahara graduated from eAchieve Academy, a Waukesha-based online school, in 2017. Like her parents, she was a Marine shortly after leaving high school. She attended the same electronics school as her parents and became a data systems administrator.

“My job was to fix all the broken computers,” Sahara said. “I really enjoyed helping all the Marines who came to me for help.”

Like her parents, she distinguished herself in firearms training by becoming a marksmanship coach. She taught fellow Marines how to shoot a rifle and an M9 Beretta.

“That, I can easily say, was the favorite part of my entire career, because I got to teach people of (higher) rank that they were wrong,” she said.

Her service took her to the Middle East in February 2021. She first landed in Kuwait, where she fixed computers. Two months later, she was sent to Saudi Arabia, where she dug trenches in 130-degree heat to help set up a military installation.

She was stationed in Kuwait when the United States evacuated forces from Afghanistan in August 2021. She heard stories from returning Marines that still trigger deep emotions.

“I got to see the unfortunate aftermath of the war on terror,” she recalled. “I got to hear all of the stories from all my friends who came back. I had to be a rock.”

Sahara decided not to reenlist. She returned to civilian life earlier this year after attaining the rank of corporal. She works in Viroqua and hopes one day to pursue a career involving animals.

While Sahara said there were frustrating moments during her four years of service, she doesn’t regret her time in the Marines.

“It meant coming out of my shell,” she said. “For the most part, I was a shy kid. I wanted to get stronger. I wanted to get tougher, and I think I did that in four years.”

All three said their service means a lot to them.

“There were sacrifices — a lot of missed weddings, funerals, birthdays — but in the long run, it was all worth it, because any time someone thanks me for my service, I always tell them they were worth it,” John said.

Bobbie added, “I really learned in the Marine Corps about looking out for other people. I think that is definitely imbued in the Marine Corps.”