WATCH NOW: Strong turnout for meeting to discuss former Kmart site in La Crosse

Marvin Wanders was hoping for a good response to an open house on the future of the empty Kmart building in La Crosse.
He wasn't disappointed.
"I've done a lot of these public meetings, and this is by far the largest turnout we've ever had," said Wanders of Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, one of the groups involved with the project.
Wednesday's meeting, held at the empty retail store, drew a line of people that extended outside the building. Neighbors were invited to give their input on what should happen to the store that closed in 2017 and left behind a large empty building and a vast parking lot.
Once inside, neighboring residents could write answers to the following questions:
- What type of community-centered designed features does this development need?
- Envisioning our neighborhood future, I think this development needs (fill in the blank) and why?
- As a development team, our focus is "creating a sense of place." What does that mean to you?
- Give examples of places in our community or outside communities where you have found a "sense of place."
A common response from neighbors was "multi-use," including Mike Wintheiser, who has lived in the neighborhood for 16 years. He's hoping for a project that's "fresh and new."
"I'd like to see something multi-use that brings in more residents and provides some green space," Wintheiser said. "It's good to see that people are passionate about this property."
There are no plans on the drawing board yet, but Three Sixty has entered into a development agreement with VSC Corporation, which owns the neighboring Village Shopping Center and has owned the Kmart site since 2018. The agreement also includes Festival Foods as an "anchor" business.
Wanders said neighborhood input is critical to the site's development.
"We're in the middle of a strong, active neighborhood that is engaged," Wanders said. "They're interested in how this site is going to be developed."
He said one area of interest is pedestrian traffic. The site is walled off from the neighborhood on the north side, and the southwest side sits on the corner of a busy intersection at Losey Boulevard and Jackson Street.
"It's a really high-count intersection," Wanders said. "To navigate those streets is a problem."
State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, remembers the store when his father-in-law worked there as an assistant manager and believes the property can "connect more with the existing communities and neighborhood."
When asked about possible state involvement, Pfaff noted that the site is located on state Hwy. 33.
"We will see what happens when it comes to the needs for transportation and connecting neighborhoods with one and another," Pfaff said. "We'll see if there is anything in particular that the state can provide in regard to transportation."
"I've done a lot of these public meetings, and this is by far the largest turnout we've ever had."
Marvin Wanders of Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions