WATCH NOW: Strong turnout for meeting to discuss former Kmart site in La Crosse

"I'd like to see something multi-use that brings in more residents and provides some green space," Wintheiser said. "It's good to see that people are passionate about this property."

There are no plans on the drawing board yet, but Three Sixty has entered into a development agreement with VSC Corporation, which owns the neighboring Village Shopping Center and has owned the Kmart site since 2018. The agreement also includes Festival Foods as an "anchor" business.

Wanders said neighborhood input is critical to the site's development.

"We're in the middle of a strong, active neighborhood that is engaged," Wanders said. "They're interested in how this site is going to be developed."

He said one area of interest is pedestrian traffic. The site is walled off from the neighborhood on the north side, and the southwest side sits on the corner of a busy intersection at Losey Boulevard and Jackson Street.

"It's a really high-count intersection," Wanders said. "To navigate those streets is a problem."

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, remembers the store when his father-in-law worked there as an assistant manager and believes the property can "connect more with the existing communities and neighborhood."