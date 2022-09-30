WATCH NOW: Tapping a tradition: La Crosse celebrates tapping of golden keg to launch Oktoberfest

Mike Weissenberger was there for Oktoberfest at the start.

"I was a paper boy at the Tribune in '61, and I went down to the fest grounds," Weissenberger recalls. "Oktoberfest has been around since 1961, and you can see the difference between 1961 and 2022."

The biggest difference is the crowd. A massive crowd for any time of day — much less 11 a.m. on a weekday — crowded the stage to witness the tapping of the golden keg and then stand in line to get a few ounces of its contents.

Weissenberger is a retired police officer, former La Crosse County sheriff and 2008 Festmaster. He said the golden keg has been tapped at every Oktoberfest.

"It's called tradition," he said. "They tapped it in '61, and just it got a little bit bigger, and a little bit bigger, and a little bit bigger," he said. "And now you have crowd of, I'm going to guess, 2,000-plus hoping to get one beer out of that golden keg."

Organizers couldn't have asked for better weather. Festers were greeted Friday morning by sunshine and seasonal early autumn temperatures, and another carbon-copy day is forecast for Saturday.

"The weather is just awesome," said Brian Jackson, who served as emcee for the tapping ceremony. "We've seen snow, we've seen 85 degrees and sticky. This is going to be perfect. The sun is shining, it's comfortable ... you can't beat it."

Saturday's events include the Maple Leaf parade at 10 a.m., lederhosen games from 2 to 4 p.m. and the 61st Oktoberfest fireworks celebration starting at 9 p.m. The Oktoberfest grounds are open from 11 a.m. to midnight with music, food and a wide variety of beer and other beverages.

Weissenberger said Oktoberfest is a good opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the region's heritage.

"It's part of the community," he said. "Everybody comes out and enjoys themselves. ... It's a family gathering, and we all have a good time."