WATCH NOW: Teacher, cook, teaching assistant win 'Shining Star' awards in La Crosse schools

A teacher who shows how much “she adores her kids,” a cook who “keeps not only bellies full but hearts full, too,” and a teacher assistant who works with “a special kind of grace” have been honored with special grants from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF).

Honored in surprise visits on Monday were:

Anna Jordan, a teacher at SOTA I (School of Technology & Arts I), a public charter elementary school serving kindergarten through Grade 5 and based at Hamilton School.

Roxanne Hicke, a school nutrition employee at Lincoln Middle/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori.

Heath Bornheimer, a teacher assistant at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori.

These employees were chosen from among more than 130 staff members who were nominated by colleagues, parents, students and community members for recognition as a “Shining Star” among the staff of the School District of La Crosse.

Funding for the grants – ranging from $150 to $250 each – comes through the generosity of Drs. Tom and Jean Heyt Thompson, who created an LPEF endowment fund to provide permanent support for recognition programs for teachers and staff in La Crosse public schools.