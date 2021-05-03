WATCH NOW: Teacher, cook, teaching assistant win 'Shining Star' awards in La Crosse schools

A teacher who shows how much “she adores her kids,” a cook who “keeps not only bellies full but hearts full, too,” and a teacher assistant who works with “a special kind of grace” have been honored with special grants from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF).
Honored in surprise visits on Monday were:
- Anna Jordan, a teacher at SOTA I (School of Technology & Arts I), a public charter elementary school serving kindergarten through Grade 5 and based at Hamilton School.
- Roxanne Hicke, a school nutrition employee at Lincoln Middle/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori.
- Heath Bornheimer, a teacher assistant at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori.
These employees were chosen from among more than 130 staff members who were nominated by colleagues, parents, students and community members for recognition as a “Shining Star” among the staff of the School District of La Crosse.
Funding for the grants – ranging from $150 to $250 each – comes through the generosity of Drs. Tom and Jean Heyt Thompson, who created an LPEF endowment fund to provide permanent support for recognition programs for teachers and staff in La Crosse public schools.
Tom is vice president of the LPEF Board and is a former member of the Board of Education, having been deeply involved in schools for more than 30 years. He and Jean were partners in the Thompson Animal Medical Center.
The Shining Star recognition is part of a larger celebration this week, funded primarily through grant support from the La Crosse Community Foundation’s Carol Taebel “Thank a Teacher” Fund.
The Taebel Fund grant will support delivery of fresh fruit, donuts and muffins to more than 1,000 employees throughout the District on Tuesday morning as part of the LPEF Thank a Teacher Day, which has been held annually since 2015.
In addition, the Taebel Fund grant is providing recognition for 10 other “Shining Star” employees who were selected at random from among 130-plus nominees. Each receives $50 in gift certificates to downtown La Crosse businesses.
Read all of the “Shining Star” nominations online at – bit.ly/SDLstars2021
LPEF’s mission is to enhance learning opportunities for students and to promote community support for public education. For more information, email Executive Director David Stoeffler at david@lacrosseeducationfoundation.org.