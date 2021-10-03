WATCH NOW: Terry’s Sewing Shop goes way back into time

VIROQUA, Wis. — More than 50 years after her mother taught her how to sew, Terry Heffner does custom sewing of all types, at the shop in her rural Viroqua home.

But the owner of Terry’s Sewing Shop is probably best known for making Old West, modern western, Civil War and fur trader apparel for customers scattered across the country.

Last week, she was awaiting measurements so she could start making two bright red shirts for a stagecoach driver in Yosemite National Park in California.

Heffner has sewn for the famous, such as country singer Michael Martin Murphey, who used to have a ranch in the Westby area.

And some of her period-correct apparel can be seen on reenactors in the 1800s Bustling Boomtown in Viroqua’s annual Wild West Days event; and on people who attend fur trader-era rendezvous or Civil War re-enactment events.

“I’ve sewn for over 50 years, and I’ve sewn for other people for 39 years,” Heffner said last week in an interview in her shop at S5297 Cook Hill Road, about 1½ miles southeast of Viroqua.

Heffner’s mother taught her how to sew. “Before I took home ec, she thought I should know how to thread a sewing machine,” Heffner recalled.

“I like the adventure of sewing and I like fabric,” she said.

She originally sewed for others from her home in Viroqua. She did clothing alterations and repairs and made specialty outfits, such as bridesmaid dresses.

Then she opened a shop in Viroqua. About 22 years ago, she moved it to a building on an acreage along Hwy. 14 about four miles south of Viroqua, where she and her husband, Dean, had moved.

This past March, Heffner moved her shop from the acreage that she and Dean have sold, to the new home they’ve built on an 80-acre farm that she inherited from her parents. “I have a walk-out basement (that houses the sewing shop) with a parking lot right outside the door,” Heffner said.

Dean works at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua and helps his wife with bookkeeping. “He straightens me out on my bad calls, like spending too much money on fabric,” Heffner said, laughing.

Heffner said she makes more than 200 pieces of Old West, modern western, Civil War and fur trader clothing each year. She also sells the Scully brand of Old West clothing.

Heffner sells and takes orders for apparel at her shop, and at about five events each year. “They’re usually Old West or multi-time-period” events, she said. “I’m also trying to branch out into farmers markets, but I haven’t done that yet.”

Many of the outfits that Heffner has made are worn at cowboy action shoots and Civil War battle reenactments that some of her customers participate in.

Heffner, who began to specialize in Old West and Civil War clothing around 1995, has noticed a recent increase in interest in fur trader rendezvous events.

“A lot of people I know are getting back into rendezvous events,” Heffner said. “I think it’s the camp setting – it’s peaceful and quiet, and I think people like that.”

Sometimes, people bring photos of apparel that they would like Heffner to make. “I enjoy looking at a photo and making something that looks exactly like it,” she said.

She also still offers repairs for all kinds of clothing. “I do things like hem clothes, shorten sleeves on coats and sew buttons on,” Heffner said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0