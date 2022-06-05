WATCH NOW: These neighbors are helping 'beautify' La Crosse — and hope you will, too

Jeni Burckart has been thinking about tearing out the grass in the boulevard of her South Side La Crosse home for a long time.

“It’s so pointless to mow that grass strip and I thought flowers or something like that would look really nice,” she said. But the boulevard is one of many city-owned strips of property that have largely been untouchable by residents.

So when Burckart found out the city of La Crosse had created a way for residents to upgrade green space through its new “Beautify La Crosse” citizen planting program, she jumped at the opportunity.

She now has an approved plan to plant a series of native plants in her boulevard and is saying goodbye to her grass.

The city launched the program earlier this spring alongside its No Mow May initiative. It’s a more defined process for planting that has already taken place around the city on a case-by-case basis, and allows residents and community groups to plant in city right-of-ways, such as boulevards, the center of traffic circles and park areas.

To get involved, residents must submit an application that details what they’ll plant and a maintenance plan. So far, three applications have gone through the Board of Park Commissioners and were approved.

And those participating are finding the beauty in “beautifying” the city.

One of the main benefits that community members are excited about is how it will help the environment.

Many of the participants are focusing on creating “pollinator gardens” and using native plant species — at the recommendation of the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department — and are excited to give bees and butterflies an extra boost.

Irene TenEyck, who is the director of caring ministries at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, said she personally has an interest in gardening, and that the church has been getting into it recently, too. Last year a church community food garden was started and the church participated in No Mow May this spring as well. And last week, staff planted flower beds on its corner boulevards as part of the Beautify La Crosse program.

With the help of a church member who is a retired landscape architect, the church created a plan that included native plants such as prairie smoke, downy phlox, butterfly milkweed, prairie junegrass and more.

TenEyck said it will help the pollinators and reestablish native plants that have been eradicated by invasive species over the years, balancing out the ecosystem.

“Encouraging all of those things is just better for our ecology and for our earth, and we need to start thinking in those kinds of terms,” TenEyck said.

“We’re going to see all kinds of stuff hanging around that we did not see hanging around our grass,” she said. “I’ve never seen people frown at butterflies or flowers.”

She hopes this will be another step towards eradicating societal pressures that lawns should be well-manicured, and that residents take more value in the city’s green spaces and how they’re used.

“I have seen people that have basically taken out their fancy, seeded, fertilized, chemical front lawns, and instead filled their front lawn with flowers and food gardens and pollinator gardens,” TenEyck said.

She said there will no doubt be a differing of opinions on whether lawns are more beautiful when left to grow naturally or not, but that making it more comfortable for residents to make that choice is the right step.

“I think that we should go away from penalizing people or looking askance at people who don’t have a perfectly manicured lawn like their neighbors do, and instead have a more natural environment around their home,” TenEyck said.

But focusing on native plant species is also a type of investment.

Burckart has a sign in her boulevard that reads: “Pardon the mess, prairie in progress,” and states that native plant restoration can take three to five years.

She had planned to start her flower bed from seeds, which can’t be planted until the fall when they would naturally spread, giving them the best chance to thrive. She was able to find a few starter plants of prairie violet, whorled milkweed and hairy beardtongue, but a lot of the flower bed will still take several years to fully establish.

“It’s sort-of just letting the neighbors know that, hey, I know this isn’t the best looking, you probably prefer the grass, but it’s going to be worth the wait,” Burckart said.

“When this gets done it’s going to be a place that’s super active with butterflies, we’re going to see gorgeous blooms,” she said.

The city has accounted for this long-term investment, and has required anyone participating in the Beautify La Crosse program to make at least a three-year commitment.

Dane Melby, the building maintenance coordinator at English Lutheran, said the church’s plan will likely be refined over the years.

“We’re going to be able to see year-over-year what works better here,” he said.

Both Burckart and the church used the city’s resources that includes a list of recommended native plant species — Burckart called it “incredibly helpful” — as well as a prohibited plant list, design examples, where to find compost and other resources.

But both also expressed a difficulty finding native plants in the area.

The church had black-eyed Susans on its list, a type of yellow coneflower with a black center, but couldn’t find them locally, Melby said. He said not all nurseries list plants by the same name, either, and Burckart also said it was hard to track down native plants.

Still, Burckart recommended patience when working with native plants.

“We’ve lost so much of our native habitat,” she said. “But in this kind of a project where I’m controlling what’s coming up and what I’ve planted, I give everything the best chance it can have.”

She recommends buying a few starter plants so you can see something right away while you wait for the seeds to establish.

“And then the rest is patience,” she said.

Although aiding the environment is a big benefit, the program does more than that. As the name would suggest, it also helps with the appearance of the city.

“I think this increases the overall aesthetic of the neighborhood,” Melby said while watering the church’s new flower bed at the corner of King and 15th streets, with pops of pink and green and a background of brown mulch where grass used to be.

“It’s the kind of thing I think people really notice,” he said. “It helps to break things up. Look at these street corners — they all look the same. Put in a pop of color, it looks nice.”

That, and it might bring neighborhoods together.

Burckart said while she was planting she talked to at least 20 neighbors. “And everybody was very excited to see the progress,” she said.

“Already I’ve had one of the neighbors ask me about information,” Melby said. “So I mean, if nothing else, at least it gets people out and talking to each other.”

Those participating are hoping others will take inspiration from their new flower beds and plants.

TenEyck recommended planting perennials, plants that return every year, so there’s less annual maintenance and planting. And Burckart said planting native species will require less watering because they’re drought-resistant.

“I really am hoping that people are going to look at it and say, ‘You know what? I think that looks great and I think I’m going to want to do that too.’” TenEyck said. “And then it’s just going to grow.”

For more information on the Beautify La Crosse citizen planting program, visit the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry website.

