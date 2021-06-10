WATCH NOW: Two graduating classes of La Crosse firefighters take their oath

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There are people we asked to come to work every single day no matter what, and firefighters were among them," Reynolds said. "They serve our community in good times and bad and no matter what the stresses are and what the challenges are."

Assistant fire chief Jeff Murphy said it was important to finally have a ceremony that recognizes new and promoted personnel after a one-year absence.

"We're extremely busy these days, and it's really nice every once in a while to slow down and acknowledge the people who already are part of the important change in the fire department," Murphy said.

Four recruits from the 2020 graduating class and six from 2021 had their badges pinned by a person of their choosing before taking the oath administered by city clerk Nikki Elsen (one 2020 graduate couldn't attend due to a death in the family).

In addition, promotions were recognized for division chief Steve Cash, captain David Duchrow and Lieutenants Blake Hunt, Steve Kramer and Jay Lindahl.

Gilliam said firefighters throughout the department — and the entire community — showed perseverance during the pandemic. He urged firefighters to apply that same ethic as the pandemic subsides and told the newcomers to never stop learning on the job.