WATCH NOW: U.S. leads in monkeypox infections; local health department awaiting vaccine supply

Wisconsin cases of monkeypox have tripled and Minnesota infections doubled over the past two weeks, while New York is seeing four-digit infection numbers.

The World Health Organization late June upgraded monkeypox to a public health emergency of international concern, and this week President Biden appointed Robert Fenton as the White House coordinator, and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis as deputy, in leading the response to the outbreak.

Containing spread has grown increasingly difficult — the U.S. currently has the most cases of any country — but the odds of the disease reaching a COVID-level pandemic are miniscule.

"It's important to emphasize that it's very unlikely that monkeypox will cause a pandemic to the scale of COVID-19 because the virus is different," says Matthew Binnicker, director of the Clinical Virology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic. "It's spread in a different way. ... We don't think that monkeypox is going to cause millions and millions of infections like we saw with COVID-19."

The current outbreak is the largest to hit "non-endemic" countries, with the disease typically contained to areas of Africa. On a global scale, infections totaled 26,208 as of Aug. 3, with national cases at 6,617. Wisconsin reported 19 infections, up from 6 on June 20. Illinois is up to 547 cases, and Minnesota has reported 39, up from 19 two weeks ago.

The disease is typically contracted via sustained skin to skin contact or direct contact with bodily secretions, though it can be spread through contaminated fomites found on bedding, towels or clothes used by someone with the virus. Most cases, the CDC says, have been among gay and bisexual men or men who have sex with men. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that, across 16 countries from April to June 2022, 98% of the persons infected were gay or bisexual men.

However, individuals of any gender identity, sexuality or sexual orientation can contract the disease. The New England Journal of Medicine study authors emphasized, "Monkeypox is no more a 'gay disease' than it is an 'African disease.'"

While rare, monkeypox can also infect children — there are five confirmed youth infections in the U.S. thus far.

Symptoms may start with fever, chills or body aches, progressing to a rash, blisters and/or sores. Some may experience localized symptoms and others a rash across their body.

"That rash can then persist for several weeks," Binnicker says. "Someone continues to be considered infectious until that rash is completely healed, which may take up to four weeks."

Those with symptoms, or who had direct contact with someone with a confirmed infection, should be tested. Both Mayo and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse are equipped to administer the tests, using a swab to collect particles from a lesion. Labs including Mayo Rochester then conduct a polymerase chain reaction test.

While the smallpox vaccine offers significant protection from monkeypox, it hasn't been routinely administered since the early 1970s, when smallpox was eradicated stateside.

"What we're seeing is a population level decline in the level of protective immunity that was really intended to target smallpox but also helped with prevention of spread of monkeypox," Binnicker says. "One theory why we're now seeing this outbreak of monkeypox is because the level of immunity in the global population is slowly declining."

There is a limited national supply of the Jynneos vaccine, which uses a strain of the vaccinia virus that triggers an immune response against both smallpox and monkeypox. The alternative, ACAM2000, has more side effects and is not suitable for individuals with certain medical conditions, though the CDC is allowing its administration under an Expanded Access Investigational New Drug application.

The La Crosse County Health Department is waiting on Jynneos supply from DHS, and those who believe they are eligible are asked to contact their physician or call 608-785-9872 to find a vaccine location near them.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports the "amount of vaccine being provided to our state is only enough to vaccinate a few thousand people in Minnesota," and those at highest risk will be given priority.

What direction the disease will ultimately take is uncertain, Binnicker says, for monkeypox to potentially become a sexually transmitted infection and part of STD testing.

"The next several weeks to a month are really going to determine whether that is the case or whether we can stop the spread of this virus," Binnicker says.

To help limit spread, persons who develop symptoms are advised to limit their number of sexual partners or practice abstinence until they are tested. The New England Journal of Medicine paper reported those studied had a median number of five sexual partners in the previous three months.

"People should be aware," Binnicker says. "They should especially take precautions when having sex with a new partner because that currently is appearing to be one of the main sources of transmission during this monkeypox outbreak."

For more information, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/monkeypox.htm.