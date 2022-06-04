WATCH NOW: U.S. up to 24 cases of monkeypox, global count surpasses 900

The CDC has confirmed 24 cases of monkeypox in the U.S., the latest report says, including two in Illinois.

The CDC data, current as of June 3, identifies cases in 12 states, the majority in persons who identify as gay or bisexual, or men who have sexual contact with other men. Globally, 909 cases of monkeypox in 29 countries had been confirmed as of Friday. The U.K. had the greatest number of patients at 225.

While monkeypox, a rare infection which starts with flu-like symptoms and manifests into a rash and then pus filled blisters, is endemic in some Central and West African countries, none of the cases under investigation occurred in places where the disease is endemic.

According to Richard Kennedy, Ph.D, of Mayo Clinic Rochester's vaccine research group, the current outbreak is the largest in terms of both patients and geographical spread.

"Now we're trying to figure out if there something new with the virus," says Kennedy. "It's a DNA virus, so it doesn't mutate as fast as RNA viruses, like influenza and SARS-CoV-2. But DNA viruses do change."

Monkeypox is spread by direct contact with an infected individual's skin or bodily secretions, and while most cases are mild and subside within a few weeks, some can be fatal. Monkeypox has a fatality rate of between 1% and 11%, dependent on the strain, with the risk possibly higher in those who are immunocompromised. In the U.S., no deaths have yet been confirmed in relation to the current outbreak.

Cases began appearing last month, and on May 23 an incident command site was opened in the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases. A level two travel alert was recently issued, which does not discourage travel but calls for enhanced precautions. The World Health Organization has put global risk at moderate.

"Now that everybody is aware of it, health authorities all over the world are looking for it. So if people develop symptoms, instead of trying to figure out what this is, going through sort of the usual suspects, now we can immediately jump right to let's check and see if this is monkeypox and isolate these people, and then trying to identify people they've come into contact with," says Kennedy.

The Biden administration has distributed 1,200 doses of the Jynneos and ACAM200 vaccines -- also used to prevent smallpox -- for use in those with high risk exposures to the virus, and 100 treatment courses of the oral antiviral tecovirimat for those infected.

Monkeypox is in the same family of virus as smallpox, and Dr. Gregory Poland of Mayo Clinic Rochester in a briefing May 20 stated, "This is the first time in modern human history where we have so many people who have never been exposed to a pox virus and have never been vaccinated against smallpox."

According to the CDC, Americans have not been routinely vaccinated against smallpox since the early 1970's, when the disease was eradicated stateside.

"Perhaps what the teaching point of this is, the public is going to have to become scientifically and more microbiologically literate in understanding that with climate change, with very rapid international travel, with ignoring basic health recommendations, we will see one kind of outbreak after another," Poland says.

Close contact with an infected individual or shared linens poses the greatest risk of contracting the disease, and acquisition and spread can occur among persons of any gender or sexual orientation. As with most viruses, advised precautions include isolation of the infected person, handwashing and use of PPE (gloves, masks) and disinfection of surfaces. Individuals remain infectious until all their lesions have scabbed over.

For more information on monkeypox symptoms, precautions and data, visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/index.html

