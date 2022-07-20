WATCH NOW: UWL, Mayo make student health partnership permanent

Following a provisional partnership, Mayo Clinic Health System and UWL have finalized an agreement to keep Mayo care on campus.

"We are fortunate to have such an incredible health care provider in our community," says UWL chancellor Joe Gow. "We are thrilled that our students will have increased access to Mayo's outstanding staff, services and technology."

Since Nov. 2021, students have had access to on-campus Mayo health services in the Student Health Center, and the collaboration will now be permanent. Students can also receive referrals to specialists if additional medical services are needed.

"Convenience and access to high-quality health care services are essential for students to optimize their well-being and help them return to their daily activities as soon as possible after seeking care," says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Southwest Wisconsin.

Student Health Center and Counseling and Testing staff will continue to offer physical and mental health care in tandem with Mayo providers. Payment for health services is covered by segregated student fees, which are paid in addition to tuition upon enrollment. Mayo will be compensated through these fees. Students do not need to be Mayo patients or have insurance to utilize services.

"The fees are not going to increase," said Gow. "So we are really thrilled that we are going to be increasing quality without increasing cost."

Steve Perkins, Mayo family physician and student health director for the on-campus clinic, emphasizes the value of having care right on campus.

"To keep kids healthy for their studies, their extracurricular activities, they need to have convenient care, and this is convenient care," Perkins says. "We are specially equipped to take care of a student and their needs because there are some things that are sensitive that kids go through, and they need someone to trust and understand what's going on. And we're those people."

For parents of students, Mueller adds "It is comforting to know they're receiving care from one of the top health care organizations in the world." It is also a comfort to students themselves, says Gow.

"When you go off to college, naturally you're going to say, 'If I get sick, is there going to be somewhere I can go to get great care?'" says Gow. "So be able to say, 'Yes, we have that at UWL, provided by Mayo Clinic,' I think is going to make a lot of people feel very good about being students."

Continued Gow, "We take great pride in not only our students' academic accomplishments, but in their health and physical well-being, too. "That's why our university motto translates to 'mind and body.' Mayo Clinic Health System shares this vision of holistic care, and we look forward to working with them to advance our goals on campus and in the community."

Mayo has previously collaborated with UWL on events and forums, research, sports medicine, athletic training services and more.

The Student Health Center will continue to provide health services to Western Technical College students. Mayo Clinic Health System shares a similar agreement with Viterbo University, providing health services and medical directorship to students.