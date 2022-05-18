WATCH NOW: Vaccination could have prevented 300,000 U.S. COVID deaths, Mayo expert says keep masking

The U.S. has surpassed one million COVID deaths, and a new analysis shows over 300,000 of those fatalities could have been prevented by vaccination.

The John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center puts coronavirus-related deaths nationwide at 1,000,218, with 82.7 million confirmed cases, and the global number of COVID deaths at 6.28 million. Mississippi has the highest number of fatalities based on population, at 422 per 100,000. Wisconsin is not in the top 10.

The actual number of COVID related fatalities is likely far higher, with WHO estimating the U.S. total is short by some 110,000. The death rate for U.S. residents has far surpassed that of the 1918 flu pandemic, which the CDC estimates caused 675,000 deaths stateside.

"Certainly in American history, there is no question about it, (this is) the worst pandemic that we have ever experienced," says Dr. Greg Poland, infectious disease expert at Mayo Clinic Rochester.

If vaccination uptake had been higher, the coronavirus death rate would be closer to that of the 1918 flu pandemic. A review of CDC and New York Times data, conducted by researchers from Brown School of Public Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Microsoft AI for Health, found inoculation could have saved at least 318,000 lives between January 2021 through April 2022.

“At a time when many in the U.S. have given up on vaccinations, these numbers are a stark reminder of the effectiveness of vaccines in fighting this pandemic," Stefanie Friedhoff, associate professor of the practice in Health Services, Policy and Practice at the Brown University School of Public Health and a co-author of the analysis, said in a release.

The million death mark, says Poland, "is really is a metric in my mind of failure. It is unfathomable."

Putting it in perspective, Poland says the fatalities "are the equivalent of 49 airplanes carrying 400 people, each falling out of the sky every single week for a year, crashing and killing everyone on board. We would never tolerate that, and yet look at how we treat COVID with the same number of deaths."

Poland is concerned people have become "numb to these numbers" and the risks of the virus.

"We haven't been able to get through to the public. ... The consequences of this are going to be significant. How significant, how deadly, is impossible to predict," Poland says.

Failure to follow precautions, Poland says, results in the creation of new variants, as the virus mutates to evade pre-existing immune responses.

"Until we have essentially everyone immunized and masked, the virus will find or seek ways around that. If you were a virus right now you would be rubbing your hands in glee — 'Oh, this is great. The population is pretending the pandemic is over. They're not even masking.'"

Poland is hopeful that in the coming months a variant targeted booster shot will be available, but in the interim individuals should get the number of COVID boosters they qualify for, as immunity wanes over time.

While summer 2021 saw a decline in COVID cases, Poland stresses the importance of masking and distancing as warm weather social gatherings like graduation parties, weddings and concerts ramp up.

The U.S., Poland says, is already "trending in the exact wrong direction," having gone from around 20,000 daily new COVID cases back up to around 80,000, with hospitalizations up 20% and deaths up by 3-5%. Individuals should be cognizant not just of the short term effects of an infection, but the potential lasting impact on organs.

"The message is, in a sense, yes, you should fear the virus. But if you are wise, if you follow social distancing, if you wear a mask properly and get immunized and boosted, you don't have to live in fear. You can go about your business and enjoy life, in a little bit of a different way than what we are used to," Poland says. "But if you are unwise and you choose not to do those things, you will get infected and you will very likely suffer the consequences of that."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.