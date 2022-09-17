WATCH NOW: Viking Mississippi stops in La Crosse

The Viking Mississippi ship, Viking's first purpose-built ship for the United States, stopped at La Crosse Thursday and staff opened its doors to allow for an inside look while cruise passengers enjoyed the city.

The ship, with its five levels fit to host 386 guests, is designed with both influences of the company's signature Scandinavian style and of the Mississippi River and its history and region.

The company shared, "Viking Mississippi has been designed as an environmentally considerate vessel and is equipped with a variety of measures to maximize energy efficiency and emissions—including a diesel-electric hybrid system of eight small load-sharing generators, electric-driven hydraulic units and pump jet thrusters and a highly advanced exhaust scrubbing system to significantly reduce sound and emissions."

The ship gives guests the opportunity to socialize, relax and dine -- both casually and formally.

The large ship drew many visitors Thursday as people looked at the ship from the outside and welcomed the travelers to the community.

Travelers final destinations on their cruise, after leaving La Crosse, were Red Wing and St. Paul, as part of Viking's America's Heartland cruise that started in St. Louis, Missouri.