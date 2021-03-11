WATCH NOW: Viterbo students conduct sanctioned walkout following incidents of on-campus racism

Several hundred students, staff and allies gathered at the Viterbo University campus courtyard Thursday afternoon to protest recent incidents of hate targeted at students of color.
Organizers of the event rallied around one Black student whose dorm room door was vandalized twice this week with racially motivated messages of hate, and according to social media, at least three female students have been targeted with similar harassment recently.
On Wednesday evening posts began circulating on Facebook and Nextdoor.com showing racist graffiti on Viterbo dorm room doors. One screenshot shared and viewed by the Tribune shows "Your (sic) ugly black girl I'm not joking" written on a door.
According to another social media post, two of the victims no longer feel safe at the school and are considering leaving.
"Two times in a row her door was vandalized with some really hateful speech, telling her to leave the campus, that she wasn't welcome here, that she was ugly based off the color of her skin," an organizer of Thursday's protest, Lauren Johnson, told the Tribune.
"It was really, really aggressive and targeted," Johnson said. "While this community is very inclusive, there are some microaggressions that happen. But this was a very blatant act of racism, which I think has taken everyone by surprise."
Organizers are calling for those responsible for the hate crimes to be expelled.
Viterbo University officials released a statement in response to the events Wednesday night, reading:
"Our community is saddened and frustrated by recent hate-filled incidents. We have taken active steps to identify those involved and hold them accountable. Racism and bigotry are never tolerated at Viterbo University. Any actions, beliefs, or statements that devalue, disrespect, or harm others have no place in our campus community. Viterbo stands in unity with our students of color in denouncing all forms of discrimination, prejudice, and hatred.
"Our first concern remains the safety and well-being of our students and employees. We are also prioritizing support for the victim of these hate-filled acts and completing a formal investigation of this crime to identify the individual or individuals responsible."
Viterbo cancelled classes from 12:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Thursday to accommodate the protest. The administration said it "fully supports our students in this demonstration to be in solidarity with the victim for the hateful acts and support our BIPOC community as a whole," and encouraged staff and students to join.
Viterbo staff later shared a Google document created by students inviting messages of support to the victims, calling it "incredible" and saying they send "our entire Viterbo community love and strength."
Students say Viterbo's administration has been "fully supportive" in the response to the vandalism, and President Glena Temple told organizers ahead of the event, "We are so proud that you are doing this."
At Thursday's protest, the freshman whose dorm room was vandalized, Victoria, spoke out to the crowd with the support of friends and said she has been feeling the weight of the events and investigation, on top of also going through a personal loss and school.
Organizers told the Tribune Victoria wants to remain as anonymous as possible. She only gave her first name.
"I'm really sad and angry. And at first when I saw that I didn't even know how to react to it," Victoria said. "I laughed at it, I thought it was a joke.
"But then it happened again," she said.
Several other students of color and allies spoke at the protest, sharing the message that while they feel welcomed at Viterbo, this week's events are part of a broader problem of feeling out-of-place in society.
" 'You're in a white community Victoria, learn what you say to other people. Victoria do not talk about your hair, they don't like that. Victoria you're Black, watch what you say. Victoria don't drive on the road because the cop could stop you and arrest you'," Victoria said, remembering the warnings she's received from her mom.
"'Victoria don't yell at a white person. Victoria befriend white people so they don't say you're racist or anything. Victoria do this, Victoria do that' — it's a lot of pressure on Black kids these days," she said.
"You choose to be bad and you choose to be good. You don't just say you're a bad person because you're Black, which was literally written on my door," Victoria said.
"Do I look like a bad person to you?" she said, to which the crowd responded "no."
"I came here and I liked it, and now it feels like home — and now my parents are making me leave this school," Victoria said.
Victoria asked those responsible to come forward, and organizers said they are asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact the school.
"Whichever student or students that have committed this crime against this BIPOC student, they need to be expelled," said organizer Rachael Armstrong.
"We do not want to foster an environment that perpetuates hate or accepts it in any way," Armstrong said. "We want to make sure that everyone on this campus is here to protect each other and we are a community and we're going to remain a community through this.
"Whoever did this," she said, "they shouldn't be in a space where they took somebody else's educational experience away, and they cannot be in this university after what they've done."
Organizers and students of color said they were inspired to see the large support they received from the community Thursday, but encouraged them to remain active in being an ally beyond the protest.
"I love seeing all of you are here, but I just want to remind you that this is a movement, not a moment," one student speaker told the crowd.
Organizers said that the school is working to set up a task force and events to better improve the environment for students of color and other marginalized groups on campus, and that those responsible for the vandalism have yet to be identified.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net. Olivia Herken can be reached at olivia.herken@lee.net.