WATCH NOW: Viterbo students conduct sanctioned walkout following incidents of on-campus racism

"'Victoria don't yell at a white person. Victoria befriend white people so they don't say you're racist or anything. Victoria do this, Victoria do that' — it's a lot of pressure on Black kids these days," she said.

"You choose to be bad and you choose to be good. You don't just say you're a bad person because you're Black, which was literally written on my door," Victoria said.

"Do I look like a bad person to you?" she said, to which the crowd responded "no."

"I came here and I liked it, and now it feels like home — and now my parents are making me leave this school," Victoria said.

Victoria asked those responsible to come forward, and organizers said they are asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact the school.

"Whichever student or students that have committed this crime against this BIPOC student, they need to be expelled," said organizer Rachael Armstrong.

"We do not want to foster an environment that perpetuates hate or accepts it in any way," Armstrong said. "We want to make sure that everyone on this campus is here to protect each other and we are a community and we're going to remain a community through this.