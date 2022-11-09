It's back to the drawing board for the La Crosse School District, after voters soundly rejected the $194.7 million referendum calling for creating a single, more modern high school on the South Side.

With 34 of 34 city precincts reporting, it was 8,433 for and 18,875, or 69%, against.

First introduced last spring, the referendum was proposed as solution to the district’s declining enrollment, aging buildings and limited state funding for education. Under the plan, Central High School and Logan High School students would move into the former Trane building at 3600 Pammel Creek Road, and the district’s three middle schools would be moved into the two vacant high school buildings.

La Crosse School Board president Juan Jimenez said Wednesday morning that he was disappointed the referendum didn't pass and that the board will soon examine alternatives.

"We are grateful that the community has now given us a direction," said Jimenez. "In the end, I think we have been able to educate the community for them to understand that the status quo is something we can no longer maintain moving forward ... the community now knows the challenges"

Some teachers, district families, former Logan staff and residents, especially those in the North Side, voiced concerns about the closure of Logan, viewing it as a loss to those who live in the neighborhood, attend the school or have worked there, and for businesses that may lose a customer base. Alternate ideas from the community included moving sixth graders into the elementary schools and seventh and eighth graders in the high school buildings.

Some residents and local educators spoke in favor of the consolidation, preferring to combine students into one updated building due to the possibility that Logan, the district says, would likely close at some point regardless, with all high schoolers to be housed at Central. Supporters said the new school would invite new opportunities and solve budget issues.

Superintendent Aaron Engel said the district needs to "regroup and reassess."

"We generated a long-range facilities plan last year, and that's something we'll have to rely on moving forward," Engel said. "The election has given us new information to work with."

Neither Jimenez nor Engel would commit to placing another referendum on the April 2023 ballot.

"The time frame for that is relatively short," Engel said.

If the district passes on a spring 2023 referendum, it would have to wait until spring 2024. State law requires referendums to held in conjunction with regularly scheduled elections.

In the short term, Engel said the district staff will continue to make the three middle schools "viable as long as they need to be." All three buildings are over 80 years old.

"Our maintenance staff does an amazing job of keeping buildings running every single day," Engel said. "They're clean, they're safe, but they are aging; they don't meet all of our needs any longer. "

Engel said it's unlikely that the district would recover the $300,000 earnest money it put down for the Trane site. He said it was worth risking the funds for "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to build a new high school on a 40-acre within the city limits.