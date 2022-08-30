WATCH NOW: What’s killing the River Valley? Accidents remain a leading, but preventable, cause of death

Deaths that occur as a result of accidents continue to be one of the leading causes of death across the United States over the past 20 years.

Accidental deaths — which include falls, motor accidents and poisoning from drugs — are one of the biggest issues facing health care experts, as they are often preventable in the first place. Unlike other leading causes of death — like heart disease, cancer and lower respiratory disease — accidents cannot be detected or treated before they become serious.

In La Crosse, Vernon, Dunn, Trempealeau, Chippewa and Monroe counties in Wisconsin, and Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota, there were more than 4,000 accidental deaths from 1999-2020, representing 5.4% of all deaths in the region.

The national rate is slightly lower, with accidental deaths accounting for 5% of all deaths in that same time period.

Within the River Valley Region, the number of accidental deaths has generally increased over time, with 148 reported deaths in 1999 and 240 in 2020. Overall, deaths resulting from an accident or injury occurred most frequently in males and in people who identified themselves as white.

“The increase is frustrating from a health standpoint for sure, and we do continue to have work to do,” said Dr. Chris Eberlein, an emergency medicine physician at Gundersen Health System. “The first step is recognizing that have to recognize the problem before you can fix it. This data is always good to look at and to focus efforts on how you can improve the health of our communities and the people that we serve.”

This story is part of a River Valley Media Group series examining the leading causes of death from 1999-2020 in our region and telling the stories of those impacted. The data within this story comes from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

While accidental deaths have increased overall in our region, different subsets of this category have fluctuated over time. For example, unintentional deaths from drug poisonings have increased steadily, with 54 deaths reported in 2020. In 2006, this number stood at 12.

Eberlein said the use of dangerous synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, is driving this increase. These accidental deaths are hard to prevent, because once opioids become prevalent in a community, it is hard to remove their presence.

There are also often other underlying issues that may contribute to opioid use and drug poisoning, like mental health and substance use disorders.

“So when you couple all that together and throw in the fuel of a drug that is has such a high risk profile, that is what is leading up to that subcategory,” Eberlein said.

In the River Valley Region, accidental deaths from drug poisoning were more common in males and people who identified themselves as white. The most deaths occurred in people between the ages of 25 and 54.

Deaths resulting from motor accidents make up another part of the unintentional death category. From 1999-2020 there were 285 deaths, though this amount has decreased over time with greater awareness and prevention efforts.

In 2003, there were 24 accidental deaths in this category; by 2016, this number decreased to 10 deaths.

“We’ve seen good success in the automobile industry with mandatory seatbelt laws, reducing speeds on certain roads and road design, all of these have areas where we can improve safety,” Eberlein said.

Eberlein said he has seen an increase in boating accidents and unintentional deaths resulting from ATV/UTV crashes. This especially impacts the River Valley Region in the summer months and is most common among younger individuals, between the ages of 15 and 24.

“The people don’t have as much training or as much experience as is required to drive a car,” Eberlein said. ”The environment itself is so much different and ever changing that it actually increases the risk of that activity quite a bit.”

Unintentional deaths resulting from people who have fallen are also an important part of this category, Eberlein said.

There were more than 1,000 deaths related to falls in the region between 1999 and 2020. They occur most frequently in older individuals, between the ages of 85 and 94.

Falls are also often preventable by removing potential hazards in the home and maintaining physical fitness. Broken hips, head and upper body injuries most commonly occur in people who have fallen.

The region has a robust network of fall prevention and support resources, according to Carissa Pagel-Smith, manager of the Aging and Disability Resource Center. The La Crosse Falls Prevention Coalition coordinates an annual fall prevention awareness week and distributed thousands of copies of other educational information.

The ADRC also has a partnership with the La Crosse Fire Department to refer people who have fallen to the resources available at the center. If necessary, the ADRC can help coordinate a care team to live with the individual to prevent future falls. They can also initiate an environmental review of someone’s home, to look for hazardous stairs and rugs that might cause falls or help install railings.

Pagel-Smith said sometimes older people can be hesitant to ask for help or use these resources because they fear losing independence or begin to expect to fall as they age.

“I think people always blame it on the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m getting old and then I’m going to fall and it’s just a part of aging.’ No, it’s actually very much preventable,” Pagel-Smith said.

Larry White, a longtime La Crosse resident, is an advocate for fall prevention within the community and a former instructor of Stepping On classes, which focus on building balance and strength in older adults and teaching fall prevention.

Despite this knowledge, White experienced a fall himself while volunteering at Gundersen Health System last year, when he passed out while walking in a hallway. He was taken to the emergency room by hospital staff and later diagnosed with orthostatic hypotension, a form of low blood pressure that occurs when standing after sitting or lying down.

“I used what we teach people in fall prevention class, that you got to move to your side. And then you got to try to get on all fours. Talk to yourself and stay calm before you even try to get up on your knees. Does anything feel like it’s broken? I was going through that scenario,” White said.

White said he was scared to stand up too quickly at first after the fall, stopped his regular exercise habits and had to use walker to get around temporarily. However, the different resources and information available within the region are a point of confidence for him.