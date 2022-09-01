WATCH NOW: What's killing the River Valley? Heart disease persists as leading cause of death locally, nationwide

Michael Boehde was dangerously close to becoming just another statistic.

The Onalaska resident had picked up distance running around 2006 and also joined the La Crosse Exercise and Health Program at UW-La Crosse to lose weight and stay healthy. As a fit 54-year-old in 2010 with four half-marathons under his belt, he began noticing that his body couldn’t take more than a few miles of running.

“I would feel absolutely fine until I did something strenuous like a run. I would get really short of breath, my heart rate would get to a certain level, and I just couldn’t get enough oxygen to breathe,” Boehde said.

Following a long diagnostic process, cardiologists at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse informed Boehde that there were significant blockages in the four blood vessels feeding his heart. A then-revolutionary, non-invasive quadruple bypass heart surgery performed by Dr. Prem Rabindra saved Boehde from the high risk of a heart attack and gave him a new lease on life.

Unfortunately, too many western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota natives have not been so lucky. From 1999-2020, 17,950 people in the River Valley died due to heart disease, making it the leading cause of death in the region that includes Chippewa, Dunn, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties in Wisconsin and Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota.

While the statistics are daunting, several La Crosse area health advocates are attempting to curb the number of casualties to the nation’s leading killer.

By the numbers

Over 14 million people died of heart disease in the United States from 1999-2000, almost 2 million more than the number of casualties to cancer, the next highest cause of death.

The crude rates, or the number of deaths divided by the total population, are nearly identical when comparing our region to the entire country — there were 209.3 deaths per 100,000 people in the River Valley and 211 deaths per 100,000 nationally.

In the region’s eight counties, men made up 52.6% of the deaths to heart disease, even though there were slightly more females than males in the total population. The death rates were considerably higher for older populations, with those 65 and older accounting for 86% of the deaths.

The crude rates in the region improved during the first decade of the century, falling from 270.8 deaths per 100,000 people in 2000 to 172.8 in 2010. But the incidence of heart disease deaths has slowly increased since then, and 2020’s crude rate of 207.9 was the second highest in the River Valley since 2006.

Educating the public

Dr. Warangkana Chokesuwattanaskul is all too familiar with the prevalence of heart disease in and around La Crosse.

As a cardiologist at Gundersen, she has seen a steady number of patients requiring heart surgery in her three years at the La Crosse Campus, and she doesn’t expect her case count to decline anytime soon.

“The main thing is that we still have unhealthy lifestyle habits, including diet, lack of exercise or exertion, overweight, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption,” Chokesuwattanaskul said. “With all the unhealthy lifestyle habits, we’re always going to have heart disease. It’s not only in the U.S., it’s around the world, too.”

Chokesuwattanaskul’s specialty is in interventional cardiology, which allows her to perform invasive procedures to alleviate blockages to the heart.

At Gundersen and health systems across the country, treatment of heart disease consists of a two-pronged approach — primary prevention, or taking measures to stop heart disease before it exists, and secondary prevention, which prioritizes early diagnosis and treatment of already-present heart disease.

Even though heart disease impacts older populations more significantly, Chokesuwattanaskul said that young adults should start with primary prevention through the awareness of their risk factors.

“We don’t focus that much on the primary prevention even though it’s so important. We want to prevent the person before they have the disease,” Chokesuwattanaskul said. “At about age 20, they should look into if they have any risk factors of heart disease. Those risk factors, some things can be controlled and some cannot be controlled, but there’s much more that can be controlled such as the unhealthy lifestyle habits.”

Most of the patients Chokesuwattanaskul interacts with are already past the threshold of primary prevention being a viable form of care, which puts her and other cardiologists on the defensive.

“With secondary prevention, the goal is to delay or slow down the plaque build-up, but at this point, we don’t have anything to stop the build-up,” Chokesuwattanaskul said.

Chokesuwattanaskul also emphasized the impact primary care providers can make by identifying and helping to manage potential risk factors for younger patients.

Making a difference

Sixteen years after he joined LEHP, Boehde still runs on the indoor track and uses the weight machines at UW-L’s Recreational Eagle Center three times a week.

His commitment to personal wellbeing and the rigidity of the program’s schedule keeps him coming back.

“It’s Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. You can’t come on Tuesday, you can’t come in the afternoon, there’s a certain time you have to be here,” Boehde said. “Some people would say that’s a negative, but to me that’s a positive. I’m a routine-driven person, so every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m., I’m here. The rest of the calendar goes around it.”

Since 1971, LEHP has provided exercise programs for adults and a cardiac rehabilitation program for those recovering from heart surgery or dealing with heart disease. Today, the program has around 80 participants who have access to UW-L’s recreational facilities on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

LEHP is in conjunction with the university’s clinical exercise physiology program. Around a dozen UW-L master’s students, as part of their curriculum, volunteer to run the program and receive hands-on experience in their field.

Kimberley Radtke has been LEHP’s program director for seven years, welcoming not only heart disease patients but also those with pulmonary diseases, diabetes, arthritis and currently healthy individuals. Radtke said the connection between the student volunteers and participants fosters a welcoming environment for all.

“Most of our participants come into the program because they need the exercise, but they stay because of the social environment,” Radtke said. “It’s a win-win relationship with the participants who are primarily senior citizens and retirees, and they live vicariously through the graduate students and the volunteers, and the graduate students learn so much from the participants just in life wisdom.”

Participants in LEHP can use the Eagle Center’s indoor track, exercise machines and cardio equipment while also having the option to take part in group activities like volleyball.

The graduate students perform maximal assessments on the participants and prescribe exercises based on the patient’s health history and current medications. They also deliver “10-minute tidbits,” a short presentation on ways participants can maintain or improve their health.

“It’s all focused on healthy dietary recommendations and physical activities,” Radtke said. “We’re just trying to educate our participants on positive lifestyle habits to implement to hopefully offset or prevent heart disease.”

Radtke is a clinical exercise physiologist herself, working in Gundersen’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation department for eight years and holding 17 total years of experience before her taking her current role. She echoed Chokesuwattanaskul’s thoughts about the concerning trend of unhealthy habits and its correlation to heart disease.

“I think unfortunately it’s the environment that we live in. Fast food, a lot of people don’t eat as healthy as they should, they’re not as active as they should be, so increasing physical activity and eating healthy are two big ones,” Radtke said.

During his workouts at LEHP, Boedhe does 30 minutes of strength training before a cardio workout. If the weather is favorable outside, he prefers to run in his neighborhood, but the year-round access to the Eagle Center allows Boedhe to get his steps in regardless of the conditions.

Boedhe and Radtke first met at Gundersen when Boedhe was recovering from his initial heart surgery — he had additional surgeries in 2013 and 2017 to place stents in his arteries. Throughout his battle with heart disease, he said the relationships he built with Radtke and the other rehabilitation physiologists at Gundersen have been an inspiration.

“They mean a lot to me because they helped me a lot to get through the whole thing from start to finish, not just the first time but the second time and the third time,” Boehde said. “It gave me an appreciation for the whole thing, the process.”

A retired engineer for Trane Technologies, Boedhe, now 66, plans to continue with LEHP for the foreseeable future. Boedhe’s wife, Debra, is also a LEHP participant, and their daughter, Dawn, was a former student volunteer.

Even though Boedhe was able to receive a diagnosis before it was too late, he is still committed to taking every action possible towards maintaining a healthy heart.

“I’ve been lucky that I get these shortness of breath symptoms,” Boehde said. “I’ve got my own warning sign. I don’t want to be too overconfident of that, so I’m going to try to otherwise live healthy.”