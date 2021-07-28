WATCH NOW: Wildfire smoke traveling to midwest, can affect lung health

The spread of wildfire smoke from Canada led to the issuance of a state air quality advisory last week and while La Crosse County is back in the green, flames continue to spread in areas throughout North America.

While being in the immediate vicinity is obviously the most harmful to the lungs, the particles from wildfires can travel a great distance. Respiratory irritants, such as hydrocarbons, can be deeply inhaled and cause eye burning and itching and nasal congestion, in addition to exacerbating select health conditions.

"Because of the severe wind in the areas involved, exposure to wildfire smoke can even occur if an individual is located several hundred miles away from the actual fire, including right here in the Midwest," says pulmonologist Dr. Mark Norton of Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is definitely a concern for us because as these weather patterns are starting to shift it's starting to move a lot of the wildfire smoke into our area, negatively impacting the quality of air that we breathe."