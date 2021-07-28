WATCH NOW: Wildfire smoke traveling to midwest, can affect lung health

The spread of wildfire smoke from Canada led to the issuance of a state air quality advisory last week and while La Crosse County is back in the green, flames continue to spread in areas throughout North America.
While being in the immediate vicinity is obviously the most harmful to the lungs, the particles from wildfires can travel a great distance. Respiratory irritants, such as hydrocarbons, can be deeply inhaled and cause eye burning and itching and nasal congestion, in addition to exacerbating select health conditions.
"Because of the severe wind in the areas involved, exposure to wildfire smoke can even occur if an individual is located several hundred miles away from the actual fire, including right here in the Midwest," says pulmonologist Dr. Mark Norton of Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
"This is definitely a concern for us because as these weather patterns are starting to shift it's starting to move a lot of the wildfire smoke into our area, negatively impacting the quality of air that we breathe."
Air quality levels in the red, purple and maroon are harmful to persons of all health status, but even orange level conditions can negatively impact those with respiratory or heart conditions. The particles, Norton says, can "put a tremendous amount of stress on the cardiopulmonary system" and cause asthma and other lung conditions to worsen. Children, whose respiratory systems are still developing, can also be more susceptible to adverse reactions.
Norton advises those with health conditions have a enough of their prescribed medication on hand and consider wearing an N95 or P100 mask, as the fabric of disposable masks used to protect from coronavirus do not adequately filter out airborne wildfire particles. Remaining indoors may also be necessary.
"It's really kind of a day-to-day assessment. We have to look at air quality indexes...to make a judgement call if it's safe to go outside. If it's poor air quality out there and you do have a predisposition stay inside as much as possible," Norton says.
Individuals who experience symptoms such as chest pressure, severe headaches, confusion, burning eyes or fluttering heart should seek medical attention.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.