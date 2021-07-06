WATCH NOWL Northern Wisconsin State Fair: Your guide to this year's event

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is back for the first time since 2019, beginning Wednesday and running through Sunday.

Adult five-day admission to the fair is $20, adult one-day admission (ages 12 and older) is $10, youth one-day admission (ages 6-11) is $5 and children under the age of six are admitted for free. Active and retired military service members are admitted free with active/retired military ID card. Parking is $5 per vehicle. General admission does not include carnival rides. Tickets are available online and at the gate.

The NWSF has taken place on the same grounds for well over a century and hosts tens of thousands of patrons every summer season. There are large main stage concerts daily, dozens of food options and amusement park rides for the whole family to enjoy.

Rusty Volk, executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, said not being able to host the event in 2020 was heartbreaking, but he is confident the return this summer will be a great success for his staff and the Chippewa Valley community.

The fair has vigilantly been hiring a larger staff than in years past and they expect attendance to be high as people yearn for large outdoor events to return.