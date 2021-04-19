Water drainage issues dominate council meeting

“I guess my feeling is, the water drainage plan on this lot was changed,” Wieser said. “It wasn’t followed through to begin with. This is my understanding, and this is why I’m having this problem now.”

Wieser didn’t feel the repairs should be her financial responsibility.

“I don’t know what else to say,” she said. “I’m very, very disappointed.”

She wasn’t alone. While other area residents were in attendance, and spoke about the long-standing drainage issues, it was perhaps La Crescent planning commission member Jerry Steffes’s comments which drew the most attention.

“I’ve been on the planning commission for 20 years,” Steffes said. “I voted on this plan as a planning commission member. This is not the right drainage plan that was built, just so you know that.”

He called the issue “a mess,” and told the council the city has to do a better job of “policing” developers.

“This is not the only development we’ve had this problem with,” Steffes said.

While Hruska said he’s given to understand the grading around at least one of the homes isn’t up to the city’s building code.