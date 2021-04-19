Water drainage issues dominate council meeting

LA CRESCENT, Minn. – Water drainage issues drew a handful of the Wildwood addition residents to last week’s La Crescent city council meeting.
City Engineer Tim Hruska addressed the issue of improper drainage and puddling water, specifically at 818 and 808 Wildwood Court.
Both Hruska and city staff, along with residents, have been looking at least the issue since fall of 2020, although indications are that it’s been much longer.
“It’s very evident there’s a drainage issue,” Hruska said.
What isn’t evident is who pays for the issue – the city or the residents. The price tag for repairs could reach as much as $60,000. But, there are other complications.
“As it sits today,” Hruska said, “this area that we’re talking about, there is no public easement in there.”
One would be needed in order for the city to construct anything, with potential special assessments as one method of funding the project, he said, but a review deemed that possibility not “viable,” since the drainage issues impact only one or two property owners in the area.
One of those residents, Joanne Wieser, was in attendance and addressed the council, saying she only bought her home a year ago and was unaware of the drainage issues.
“I guess my feeling is, the water drainage plan on this lot was changed,” Wieser said. “It wasn’t followed through to begin with. This is my understanding, and this is why I’m having this problem now.”
Wieser didn’t feel the repairs should be her financial responsibility.
“I don’t know what else to say,” she said. “I’m very, very disappointed.”
She wasn’t alone. While other area residents were in attendance, and spoke about the long-standing drainage issues, it was perhaps La Crescent planning commission member Jerry Steffes’s comments which drew the most attention.
“I’ve been on the planning commission for 20 years,” Steffes said. “I voted on this plan as a planning commission member. This is not the right drainage plan that was built, just so you know that.”
He called the issue “a mess,” and told the council the city has to do a better job of “policing” developers.
“This is not the only development we’ve had this problem with,” Steffes said.
While Hruska said he’s given to understand the grading around at least one of the homes isn’t up to the city’s building code.
“There’s no slope away from the home as it currently sits,” Hruska said. “No matter what transpires or moves forward, it’s been a recommendation. It should get addressed in order to protect the home.”
Hruska provided three possible stages for repair, ranging from $8,000 to $32,000, first directing the stormwater to Wildwood Court between lots 3 and 4, then constructing a new sewer pipe from the intersection of Wildwood Court and Rosewood Drive, and grading the west side of the northern and southern portions of lot 3, or some combination thereof.
The first step, he said, is for the property owners to take action themselves.
“The city didn’t create this issue,” Hruska said.
Councilor Dale Williams wanted to know if something had been possibly overlooked by the developers or builders causing the drainage issues.
“Most definitely,” Hruska said. “Something was overlooked along the way.”
City Attorney Skip Wieser said financing the repairs via a special assessment wouldn’t be possible without consent of the property owners. As for the developers, he wouldn’t speculate.
“I don’t know what could’ve been done differently,” Wieser said. “I don’t want to kind of Monday morning quarterback that part of it. I think everybody agrees there’s an issue, it’s just what’s the best way to handle it is probably more of the discussion.”
Councilor Ryan Hutchinson said he felt the issue should’ve been caught by the city, that it’s gone on for years, and the city should now step in to help.
“We inspect them,” Hutchinson said. “We sign off on the properties.”
Councilor Teresa O’Donnell-Ebener asked if cost sharing options between the city and residents could be explored and contemplated. Hruska said a rudimentary plan could be put together, presented to residents, and then brought back to council for their consideration, likely in late May.
The council voted unanimously to do just that.