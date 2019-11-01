The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters will offer a coach bus tour to view the fall migration of tundra swans and other waterfowl, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, leaving from 51 E. 4th St., Winona.
The trip will include stops at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, the Refuge Visitor Center in Brice Prairie, and the Brownsville Overlook.
Retired La Crosse District Refuge Manager Jim Nissen will provide interpretation and answer questions while on board, and binoculars, spotting scopes and brochures will be provided.
Reservations are required, at a cost of $30 including a box lunch, and no refunds will be issued after the registration deadline of Nov. 8. Participants should dress for wet, cold and windy weather.
Reservations can be made and paid online at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org/swan-watch-2019/ or over the phone at 507-454-7351.
