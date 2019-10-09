The La Crosse Urban Stormwater Group has named Roush Rentals' Waterview Apartments as the winner of the 2019 "Soak it Up!" award.
Nominees for the award are collected by public submission, and qualifying projects to improve water management, waterway condition and neighborhood livability are weighed by the group.
Developer Nick Roush designed the landscaping of the Waterview Apartments to divert stormwater from the Mississippi River into a rain garden on the property, as well as a swale lined with native trees on the grounds.
Such diversion prevents debris, chemicals and dirty water from flowing into the river, and provides rich soil for pollinator-attracting plants and carbon-dioxide filtering trees.
To learn more about the finalists for the award and sign up for "Soak it Up!" project announcements, visit lacrosseareawaters.org.
