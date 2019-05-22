WAUKON, Iowa -- The Main Feature Theater will host Dr. Michael Luick-Thrams as he presents "The Enemies Within: Midwest and German POWs in Each Others' Homes, 1943-48" from 3 to 5:30 p.m. May 27 at the historic Town Theater, 38 W Main St.
The presentations will demonstrate the connections and impacts between Midwestern and German POWs in one another's homelands.
During World War II, the most U.S. POWs held in German came, per capita, from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas. Simultaneously, Iowa housed some 20,000 German, Italian and Japanese POWs, part of 600 POW camps across the U.S.
Between the two presentations, from 4 to 4:30 p.m., the program will honor men and women who have served in the U.S. military, especially former POWs.
The event is free and open to the public, courtesy of the Robey Memorial Library foundation and Allamakee Historical Preservation Commission.
For more information, call 563-568-4954 or visit www.TRACES.org.
