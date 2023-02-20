The Arcade Bowling Lanes were owned and operated by George and Alice Schneeberger at 415 State St. from roughly 1924 to 1966 until the building was razed by the La Crosse Redevelopment Authority as part of the Civic Center Urban Renewal Project in the late 1960s. It was located where the post office building is now.

The original part of the building from 1896 was along the alley and was long and narrow. A large addition to the east was added as were apartments above the retail space by John V. Palmer for his large and successful livery operation in 1900. Liveries would rent out horses, carriages, hearses and other horse drawn “hacks,” and dealt in the buying and selling of horses. Liveries often had rental space for other horses and carriages, such as from the hotel business. Palmer joined the older building with his new addition by fronting both parts with an imposing façade that incorporated Romanesque Revival architectural elements. The arched brickwork on the front that is filled in with brick likely served as barn or garage doors when it originally served as a livery and stables.