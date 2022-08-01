Way it Was: Colwell-Dorset Home, circa 1915

This Queen Anne style home of the Colwell-Dorset family stood at 330 South 6th Street, La Crosse, from 1888 to 1966. It replaced the original family home to the east. When the last survivor, Helen Dorset, died in 1965, as per her wishes, the house and its contents were donated to the Christ Episcopal Church to be used as a “home for the aged.” The Church deemed that the house and site were unsuitable for this purpose, so the home’s contents, mostly antiques and quality fine art, were auctioned off and the site sold to the Jack Low who planned to build an office building.