Way it Was: Colwell-Dorset Home, circa 1915

Colwell-Dorset Home

Colwell-Dorset Home, circa 1915.

 La Crosse Public Library Archives

This Queen Anne style home of the Colwell-Dorset family stood at 330 South 6th Street, La Crosse, from 1888 to 1966. It replaced the original family home to the east. When the last survivor, Helen Dorset, died in 1965, as per her wishes, the house and its contents were donated to the Christ Episcopal Church to be used as a “home for the aged.” The Church deemed that the house and site were unsuitable for this purpose, so the home’s contents, mostly antiques and quality fine art, were auctioned off and the site sold to the Jack Low who planned to build an office building. 

After 11 years and many unsuccessful attempts to fulfill Dorset’s wishes, Christ Church was granted permission from a La Crosse County court to be able to donate the accumulated $619,300 toward a private residential care center. The committee chose the Bethany-St. Joseph Health Care Center on Shelby Road provided a pavilion be named in Helen Dorset’s memory. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

