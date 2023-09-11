Known by various nicknames, Edward John Konetchy was born in La Crosse in 1885 and as a young man worked for the Funke Candy Co. earning one of his monikers as “The Candy Kid,” but he was best known in the major leagues as “Koney.” In 1907 St. Louis manager John McCloskey plucked Koney from La Crosse and persuaded him to join the Cardinals baseball team mid-year. Koney was an excellent first baseman and had a solid hitting average. La Crosse fans adored him so much that he was presented with $150 diamond ring the night of his last game. He remained with St. Louis until 1913 and played his last major league game in 1921. Konetchy was honored posthumously in 1961 with the announcement of his election into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame as the 37th inductee. Sponsored by the G. Heileman Brewing Co., the presentation award was the first to take place outside of Milwaukee. The banquet was held at the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium in La Crosse and kicked off the beginning of the second Oktoberfest the evening of Oct. 3, 1962.