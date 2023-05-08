Seventy-five years ago, at 11:45 a.m. on May 9, 1948, a fire broke out at the La Crosse Auto Supply company at 125 S. Sixth St. The fire was believed to have started at the southeastern end of the supply company, destroying a truck, exploding chemicals and paints, collapsing half of the building’s roof, and damaging adjacent buildings. After smelling smoke, the company VP, Frank Greene attempted to call the fire department, but the store phone was out of order. As he ran across the street to a filling station, a neighbor was already dialing for help and hundreds were flocking to the scene.
This photograph shows a group of firefighters and a child gathered in front of the Auto Supply company, its sign barely visible behind smoke. Reportedly, the smoke was so thick and nauseating that firefighters struggled to breathe, even with smoke masks, likely the case for the fireman shown bending over. At 2 p.m., “strike out” was declared. Greene announced that the company would continue business-as-usual the next day, filling orders from affiliate stores in Eau Claire, Rochester, St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.