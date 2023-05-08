Seventy-five years ago, at 11:45 a.m. on May 9, 1948, a fire broke out at the La Crosse Auto Supply company at 125 S. Sixth St. The fire was believed to have started at the southeastern end of the supply company, destroying a truck, exploding chemicals and paints, collapsing half of the building’s roof, and damaging adjacent buildings. After smelling smoke, the company VP, Frank Greene attempted to call the fire department, but the store phone was out of order. As he ran across the street to a filling station, a neighbor was already dialing for help and hundreds were flocking to the scene.