 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

WAY IT WAS: La Crosse Home for Children Playing Ice Hockey, 1930s/1940s

  • 0
La Crosse Home for Children Playing Ice Hockey, 1930s/1940s

La Crosse Home for Children Playing Ice Hockey, 1930s/1940s

 La Crosse Public Library Archives

Pictured here is a group of similarly aged girls and boys, residents of the La Crosse Home for Children, facing off for a friendly game of ice hockey.

In the background can be seen the backside of St. John’s Reformed Church that stands at the northwest corner of West Avenue and Market Street; it was built in 1925. The parsonage that mimics the church’s colonial style was completed in 1953 just to the north of the church, long after this photograph was taken. Several empty building lots stood between the church and the La Crosse Home for Children at the opposite end of the block at the southeast corner of Ferry and 11th Street South.

These empty lots served as a playground for all children of the neighborhood, according to a Tribune article of 1953. The La Crosse Home for Children was never an orphanage but sheltered children whose parents could not take care of them for various reasons.

People are also reading…

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

Badgers coach Tony Granato and forward Cruz Lucius and Clarkson coach Casey Jones react to Thursday's 3-1 Golden Knights victory in the Holiday Face-Off championship game in Milwaukee.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News