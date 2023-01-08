WAY IT WAS: La Crosse Home for Children Playing Ice Hockey, 1930s/1940s

Pictured here is a group of similarly aged girls and boys, residents of the La Crosse Home for Children, facing off for a friendly game of ice hockey.

In the background can be seen the backside of St. John’s Reformed Church that stands at the northwest corner of West Avenue and Market Street; it was built in 1925. The parsonage that mimics the church’s colonial style was completed in 1953 just to the north of the church, long after this photograph was taken. Several empty building lots stood between the church and the La Crosse Home for Children at the opposite end of the block at the southeast corner of Ferry and 11th Street South.

These empty lots served as a playground for all children of the neighborhood, according to a Tribune article of 1953. The La Crosse Home for Children was never an orphanage but sheltered children whose parents could not take care of them for various reasons.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi, Menomonie boys hockey clash 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23