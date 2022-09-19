WAY IT WAS: Logan Senior High School, 1931

The original Logan Junior/Senior High School was located on the corner of Avon and Sill streets, where the present Logan Middle School is sited today. Completed in 1922, it served North Side students up to 10th grade, but the school was constructed with the idea that it would eventually accommodate a full-size high school. Arguments at that time for housing at least the first two grades of high school were that students could continue to walk home and back for lunch and that the need to transport students was greatly reduced. That time came in 1928 with a major addition and for the first time, North Side students could attend public school on the North Side from the time of matriculation to that of graduation.

As a part of the 1928 addition, 16-year-old Logan student Darrell Danielson petitioned school officials to let him and a small crew of other students to plan and build the scenery and properties of the stage. With three summers of stage and electrical work at carnival companies to his credit, Danielson built the entire electrical system, scenery and accessories. He planned out a system of curtains so that one person could operate up to 13 different “flies” or scenery changes, much improved over the old stationary set up of one background set. He also planned out a dressing room with proper equipment.

When the present Logan High School was completed in 1979, this school building reverted to a middle school. After graduation, Danielson worked for several La Crosse-based factories, then eventually became a self-employed businessman and landlord. He was part of the crew for a play in 1932 with Ray Kienzle, a Central graduate, who became the famous Nicholas Ray movie director. Danielson owned, among other real estate, the Cal-Logan Enterprises at the junction of Caledonia and Logan streets on La Crosse’s North Side, as well as jukebox business.

