Do you know which popular automotive brand was founded in La Crosse? In the late 1920s, La Crosse newspaperman William V. Kidder came up with the idea for a gasoline engine lubricant. Kidder developed two additives for oil and gasoline: Pyroil A and Pyroil B, and opened a manufacturing shop for his products at 122 Main St. In 1931, Pyroil lubricant was used by aviator Wiley Post in his record-breaking flight around the world. It was also used by Admiral Richard Byrd in his 1934 expedition to the South Pole. Byrd’s expedition served as a marketing tool for Pyroil, and by 1935, the company had generated national attention.