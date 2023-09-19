Do you know which popular automotive brand was founded in La Crosse? In the late 1920s, La Crosse newspaperman William V. Kidder came up with the idea for a gasoline engine lubricant. Kidder developed two additives for oil and gasoline: Pyroil A and Pyroil B, and opened a manufacturing shop for his products at 122 Main St. In 1931, Pyroil lubricant was used by aviator Wiley Post in his record-breaking flight around the world. It was also used by Admiral Richard Byrd in his 1934 expedition to the South Pole. Byrd’s expedition served as a marketing tool for Pyroil, and by 1935, the company had generated national attention.
William Kidder died suddenly at age 53 in April 1934. Pyroil Co. was eventually taken over by his wife, Dean, until her death in 1946. The company remained in La Crosse until 1970, when it was purchased by the STP Corp. The brand remains popular in the automotive industry, and is now owned by NiTEO Products.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.
