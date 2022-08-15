Way it Was: Schwarz furniture store

In 1880, Vincent Schwarz opened a furniture store on Pearl St. in the building that is now the Pearl Ice Cream Parlor. If you look at the pediment above from the street, you can read “V. Schwarz 1887.”

Schwartz operated as a furniture dealer in this building until 1899, when he left La Crosse with gold fever. He traveled thousands of miles to the Yukon, where gold had been found along the Klondike River in 1896. In May 1901, he came back to La Crosse, gathered his family, and brought them back to the Yukon with him.

It’s unknown how successful the Schwarz family were as gold prospectors, but to learn more about their story, go to https://bit.ly/vschwarz.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.